4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Sweden Team

Forwards (13)
Mats Naslund -- Thomas Steen -- Tomas Sandstrom
Mikael Andersson -- Bengt-Ake Gustafsson -- Patrik Sundstrom
Jan Erixon -- Pelle Eklund -- Ulf Dahlen
Peter Sundstrom -- Mats Sundin -- Johan Garpenlov
Jonas Bergqvist
Just 22 players from Sweden were in the NHL for the 1989-90 season and only 16 on a regular basis. The top line was built on experience. Naslund helped the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in 1986 with a team-high 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in the regular season and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Steen was in his ninth season with the original Winnipeg Jets and coming off an NHL career-high 88 points (27 goals, 61 assists) in 1988-89. Sandstrom had 32 goals, 71 points and 128 penalty minutes split between the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings in 1989-90. Andersson was in his fifth NHL season and first with the Hartford Whalers. Gustafsson's last NHL season was 1988-89 with the Washington Capitals, and Patrik Sundstrom was in his eighth season and third with the New Jersey Devils. For his defensive work, Erixon earned the nickname "The Shadow" during his years with Rangers. The fast and smart puck-handling center forms a competent third line with Eklund and Dahlen. Sundin, 18-years-old at the time, was the first player from Europe to be selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft when he was chosen by the Quebec Nordiques in 1989 after helping Djurgarden to a championship in Elitserien, the top level of hockey in Sweden. Also on that team was Garpenlov, a 22-year-old high-scoring right wing. Sundin (Nordiques) and Garpenlov (Detroit Red Wings) joined the NHL for the 1990-91 season. Peter Sundstrom, Patrik's brother, played 21 games with the Devils in 1989-90, his last season in the NHL.