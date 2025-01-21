Laine ready for Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- The 4 Nations Face-Off starts three weeks from Wednesday in Montreal, but the animosity is already at a fever pitch.

Just ask Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine, who will represent Finland on his home rink against rival Sweden.

"We hate them, that's pretty much it," Laine said Tuesday. "Nothing else to say about that."

Finland will play its first two games at Bell Centre in Montreal, facing the United States in each team's opening game of the tournament on Feb. 13 before their much-anticipated matchup against Sweden on Feb. 15.

"It's always been a rivalry," Laine said. "It doesn't matter if it's hockey or everything else, we'll try to be better than them. I feel like it's kind of the same as the U.S.-Canada kind of thing. So it will be cool to play against those guys and hopefully beat them."

Laine is among the leading power-play goal-scorers in the NHL despite missing the first two months of the season because of a knee injury.

The 26-year-old native of Tampere scored the first of his 10 power-play goals in his season debut Dec. 3 and has 15 points (12 goals, three assists) in 18 games.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to play elite hockey teaming up with the likes of Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, also from Tampere.

"I mean, I've known him forever," Laine said. "He kind of did the same career path as I did but he just did it three years before me. And then the first time we played was my draft year at the worlds (2016), and ever since that, we've been working out in the summers together. We live pretty close by and we're spending a pretty good amount of time, and he'll be one of my groomsmen at my wedding.