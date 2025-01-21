Laine ready for Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off

'We hate them,' Canadiens forward says ahead of tournament

Laine_Canadiens_angry_up-close_4Nations-bug

© Getty Images

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The 4 Nations Face-Off starts three weeks from Wednesday in Montreal, but the animosity is already at a fever pitch.

Just ask Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine, who will represent Finland on his home rink against rival Sweden.

"We hate them, that's pretty much it," Laine said Tuesday. "Nothing else to say about that."

Finland will play its first two games at Bell Centre in Montreal, facing the United States in each team's opening game of the tournament on Feb. 13 before their much-anticipated matchup against Sweden on Feb. 15.

"It's always been a rivalry," Laine said. "It doesn't matter if it's hockey or everything else, we'll try to be better than them. I feel like it's kind of the same as the U.S.-Canada kind of thing. So it will be cool to play against those guys and hopefully beat them."

Laine is among the leading power-play goal-scorers in the NHL despite missing the first two months of the season because of a knee injury.

The 26-year-old native of Tampere scored the first of his 10 power-play goals in his season debut Dec. 3 and has 15 points (12 goals, three assists) in 18 games.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to play elite hockey teaming up with the likes of Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, also from Tampere.

"I mean, I've known him forever," Laine said. "He kind of did the same career path as I did but he just did it three years before me. And then the first time we played was my draft year at the worlds (2016), and ever since that, we've been working out in the summers together. We live pretty close by and we're spending a pretty good amount of time, and he'll be one of my groomsmen at my wedding.

"He's definitely one of my best friends so it will be exciting to get to play with him. He's one of the best players in the world so that will be pretty cool."

While Laine's offensive potential provides some of Finland's sizzle, Barkov's dominant two-way game provides a leadership template for his countrymen.

"Everybody knows where they're at and we'll try to win for each other," Laine said. "So I think that will be the biggest strength of our team. And then we'll just try to shut everybody down. Play some normal Finnish hockey and just shut everybody else down. Sandpaper hockey, but it's fine, it works."

Laine and Canadiens teammate Joel Armia hope to bring a bit of a home-ice advantage to Finland for their games in Montreal.

"It's always a good atmosphere here no matter what teams are playing," Armia said. "It's going to be exciting to play those games here so I'm really looking forward to it."

And in case you were wondering, the feeling from Sweden is mutual.

"Always want to beat them," Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. "That's the bottom line. You want to beat everyone, but Finland is very special."

4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper recalls Canadian hockey roots, journey to 4 Nations Face-Off

Carlsson sees 4 Nations Face-Off as chance to learn from NHL's best

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 United States team

USA Hockey’s goaltending development to be in spotlight at 4 Nations Face-Off

Marner ready to shine for Canada at 4 Nations playing in Montreal

Canada 'must win' 1 of its early games in Montreal at 4 Nations, GM says

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 Sweden team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 Canada team

Oilers-Avalanche showdown will have 8 players heading to 4 Nations Face-Off

Binnington talks 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

4 Nations Face-Off top storylines debated by NHL.com writers

Matthews on track to play for U.S. at 4 Nations despite missing time with injury

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 Sweden team