4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Finland team

Forwards (13)

Esa Tikkanen -- Raimo Helminen -- Jari Kurri

Petri Skriko -- Christian Ruuttu -- Mikko Makela

Raimo Summanen -- Janne Ojanen -- Iiro Jarvi

Hannu Jarvenpaa -- Jarmo Kekalainen -- Ari Haanpaa

Anssi Melametsa

The top line would’ve included two five-time Stanley Cup winners on the wings and a six-time Olympian in the middle. Tikkanen played for the Edmonton Oilers in 1989-90 and had 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in 79 games. Helminen played his fourth and final NHL season for the New York Islanders in 1988-89, returned to Europe and retired 19 years later. He played for Finland six times in the Olympics and won three medals. Future Hockey Hall of Famer Kurri was Tikkanen’s teammate in Edmonton and had 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games during the 1989-90 season.

The second line would have been comprised of Skriko of the Vancouver Canucks (48 points; 15 goals, 33 assists in 77 games), Ruuttu of the Buffalo Sabres (60 points; 19 goals, 41 assists in 75 games) and Makela, who split the season between the Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings. He had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 65 games.

Summanen played his fifth and last NHL season in 1987-88 for the Canucks, then continued playing in Europe and retired in 1995. He would have been on the third line with Ojanen, who played 64 games (17 goals, 30 points) for the New Jersey Devils in 1989-90, and the Quebec Nordiques’ Jarvi, who had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 41 games that season.

Jarvenpaa, Kekalainen and Haanpaa would have been the fourth line. Jarvenpaa played with the Winnipeg Jets in 1988-89, returned to Europe and retired six years later. Kekalainen, who would later become the first European general manager in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, played for the Boston Bruins in 1989-90. Haanpaa played his third and last NHL season in 1987-88 for the Islanders, returned to Europe and retired in 2002.

Anssi Melametsa would have been the 13th forward. In 1985-86 he played his only NHL season for the Jets before returning to Europe. He retired after the 1993-94 season.