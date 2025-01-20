Carlsson sees 4 Nations Face-Off as chance to learn from NHL's best

WASHINGTON -- Leo Carlsson looks at Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off and gets excited about the opportunity ahead of him.

"It's going to be cool playing with some of the all-time great Swedish players, just to see how they are, see what they do well and stuff like that," the Anaheim Ducks center said last week. "Guys like Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman, they've been in the League for a long time and they're going to be in the Hall of Fame."

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, will pit NHL players from Sweden, Finland, the United States and Canada against each other in the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 40 games this season heading into Anaheim’s home game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1) after he had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games as an NHL rookie last season.

The native of Karlstad, Sweden, native will be 20 years and 48 days old when Sweden plays its opening game against Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). That will make him the youngest player in the tournament by more than two years, ahead of Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (22 years, 104 days), who will play for the U.S.

Carlsson's experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off could help him potentially play for Sweden in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics when he’ll be a year older and have another NHL season under his belt. Sweden general manager Josef Boumedienne made it clear, though, that Carlsson wasn't selected to the roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off to get a young player experience.

"He's a heck of a player," Boumedienne said. "He's one of the best play drivers in the NHL throughout the neutral zone the way he carries the puck, the way he distributes the puck. He had a huge summer as far as developing strength and power.

"He's not on the team because he's young; he's on the team because he deserves to be on the team."

Still, Carlsson will have a chance to learn from a wealth of talent and experience on Sweden's roster. In addition to Karlsson, a Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, and Hedman, a Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, he'll get to observe fellow centers such as Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, Joel Eriksson Ek of the Wild, Elias Lindholm of the Boston Bruins and William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Carlsson hopes to soak in all he can.

"Just like the mindset, maybe," he said. "How they carry themselves off the ice maybe too."