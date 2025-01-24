4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Sweden team

Forwards (13)
Tomas Sandstrom -- Mats Sundin -- Mikael Renberg
Ulf Dahlen -- Peter Forsberg -- Patrik Carnback
Mats Naslund -- Thomas Steen -- Mikael Andersson
Johan Garpenlov -- Markus Naslund -- Michael Nylander
Patrik Juhlin
With Sundin of the Toronto Maple Leafs between Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Sandstrom and Renberg of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Three Crowns would have had its own "Legion of Doom." Flyers heavyweights Renberg, Eric Lindros and John LeClair weighed in at a combined total of 701 pounds, and the Swedish top line is not far behind: 680 pounds with Renberg at 236 pounds, Sundin 232 and Sandstrom 212. In the 1994-95 48-game lockout-shortened season, the trio accounted for a combined 148 points, including 70 goals. The second line also has the potential to score: Forsberg had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in his first 47 NHL games for the Quebec Nordiques on the way to winning the Calder Trophy, voted as the NHL's top rookie, and centers a line with Dahlen (San Jose Sharks) and Carnback (Mighty Ducks of Anaheim). Three veterans form the third line: Winnipeg Jets center Steen had at least 50 points eleven times. He’s flanked by 35-year-old forward Mats Naslund of the Boston Bruins, who helped lead the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup in 1986, and Andersson of the Tampa Bay Lightning. A fourth line of Garpenlov (Florida Panthers, Sharks), Markus Naslund (Penguins) and Nylander (Calgary Flames), each was on his way to establishing himself in the NHL. Juhlin (Flyers) is the extra forward.