4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Sweden team

Subhed: Renberg, Sundin, Sandstrom form country’s 'Legion of Doom'

Renberg Sandin Sandstrom with 4 Nations bug

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com/sv senior writer Janne Bengtsson reveals what his Sweden roster would've looked like in 1995.

Forwards (13)

Tomas Sandstrom -- Mats Sundin -- Mikael Renberg

Ulf Dahlen -- Peter Forsberg -- Patrik Carnback

Mats Naslund -- Thomas Steen -- Mikael Andersson

Johan Garpenlov -- Markus Naslund -- Michael Nylander

Patrik Juhlin

With Sundin of the Toronto Maple Leafs between Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Sandstrom and Renberg of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Three Crowns would have had its own "Legion of Doom." Flyers heavyweights Renberg, Eric Lindros and John LeClair weighed in at a combined total of 701 pounds, and the Swedish top line is not far behind: 680 pounds with Renberg at 236 pounds, Sundin 232 and Sandstrom 212. In the 1994-95 48-game lockout-shortened season, the trio accounted for a combined 148 points, including 70 goals. The second line also has the potential to score: Forsberg had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in his first 47 NHL games for the Quebec Nordiques on the way to winning the Calder Trophy, voted as the NHL's top rookie, and centers a line with Dahlen (San Jose Sharks) and Carnback (Mighty Ducks of Anaheim). Three veterans form the third line: Winnipeg Jets center Steen had at least 50 points eleven times. He’s flanked by 35-year-old forward Mats Naslund of the Boston Bruins, who helped lead the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup in 1986, and Andersson of the Tampa Bay Lightning. A fourth line of Garpenlov (Florida Panthers, Sharks), Markus Naslund (Penguins) and Nylander (Calgary Flames), each was on his way to establishing himself in the NHL. Juhlin (Flyers) is the extra forward.

Defensemen (7)

Nicklas Lidstrom -- Kjell Samuelsson

Calle Johansson -- Tommy Albelin

Ulf Samuelsson -- Peter Popovic

Kenny Jonsson

Lidstrom (Detroit Red Wings) and Kjell Samuelsson (Penguins) form the first defense pair. Johansson (Washington Capitals) and Albelin (New Jersey Devils) complement each other on the second pair. Ulf Samuelsson (Penguins) and Popovic (Canadiens) make up a defensive-minded third pair. Seventh player in is the useful Jonsson (Maple Leafs).

Goalies (3)

Tommy Soderstrom

Tommy Salo

Thomas Ostlund

A limited supply is an obstacle for the Swedish team: the Flyers’ more experienced Soderstrom will be the No. 1 goalie, with the 23-year-old Salo of the New York Islanders, a hero in the gold medal game of the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics, will be the backup. Ostlund will be brought over from Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League.

