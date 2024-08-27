As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy projections for 2024-25
Matthews, Nylander among top 10 forwards; Woll potential breakout goalie
1. Auston Matthews, F
NHL.com point projection: 110
Matthews led the NHL in goals last season reaching his career high of 69 in 81 games. He ranked sixth in the League in points (107) and has hit the 100-point mark in two of his past three seasons. Matthews is a solidified top five option in fantasy and is a lock as an early first-round pick.
2. William Nylander, F
NHL.com point projection: 100
Nylander ranked 10th in the NHL in points with 98 in 82 games, which was the most in his career. He also tied his career-best in goals with 40. Nylander should be considered a top 15 overall option and a fringe top 10 forward. He has 100-point potential this season.
3. Mitch Marner, F
NHL.com point projection: 95
Marner had 85 points (26 goals, 59 assists) in 69 games and had his sixth-consecutive point-per-game season. He has upside with his lineup placement in Toronto’s top-six forward group and first power-play unit. He is a top 30 forward option in drafts.
4. John Tavares, F
NHL.com point projection: 71
Tavares had 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season which was a regression from the 80 points (36 goals, 44 assists) in 80 games he had in 2022-23. Still, he retains top 50 forward value due to his lineup placement.
5. Joseph Woll, G
NHL.com wins projection: 34
Woll played 25 games last season and was 12-11-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has breakout potential this season by being the clear No. 1 option in net for the Maple Leafs and should be considered a top 15 goalie option.
Other TOR players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft steal: Morgan Rielly, D (NHL.com point projection: 67)
Deep sleeper candidates: Max Domi, F (NHL.com point projection: 50); Matthew Knies, F (NHL.com point projection: 43)