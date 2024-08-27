NHL EDGE stats for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Forward Auston Matthews led the NHL in midrange goals (22) last season and ranked fourth in midrange shots on goal (126). His teammate William Nylander was tied for eighth in midrange goals (15) and ranked seventh in midrange shots on goal (119).

With Matthews and Nylander often playing on separate lines at even strength and together on the first power play, they gave Toronto quite a 1-2 punch from distance. Nylander was also tied for second among NHL forwards in long-range shots on goal (52) behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (58).

Matthews, who has now won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal leader in three of the past four seasons, and Nylander are two of only eight players to score at least 40 goals in each of the past two seasons (others: Leon Draisaitl, Kirill Kaprizov, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, Brayden Point, Mikko Rantanen).