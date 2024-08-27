Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Easton Cowan, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 28 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: London (OHL): 54 GP; 34-62-96

The 19-year-old said at development camp last month that he's aiming to start the season with the Maple Leafs. When he arrives at training camp next month, the speedy forward (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) will be given every opportunity to do just that.

Cowan seems to be ready to take the next step after receiving the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player during the regular season. He was also named to the OHL and CHL First All-Star Team and earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for playoff MVP.

"He's a really special kid, very driven. He's got a great motor," Toronto assistant general manager, player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser said.

Projected NHL arrival: This season.