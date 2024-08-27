NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs
Cowan, Minten expected to have NHL impact this season; Hildeby to continue developing in AHL
1. Easton Cowan, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 28 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: London (OHL): 54 GP; 34-62-96
The 19-year-old said at development camp last month that he's aiming to start the season with the Maple Leafs. When he arrives at training camp next month, the speedy forward (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) will be given every opportunity to do just that.
Cowan seems to be ready to take the next step after receiving the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player during the regular season. He was also named to the OHL and CHL First All-Star Team and earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for playoff MVP.
"He's a really special kid, very driven. He's got a great motor," Toronto assistant general manager, player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season.
2. Fraser Minten, F
How Acquired: Selected with No. 38 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Toronto (NHL): 4 GP, 0-0-0; Saskatoon (WHL): 36 GP, 19-19-38; Kamloops (WHL): 7 GP, 3-7-10
The 20-year-old's skill set is encouraging. He’s known for his effective shot and using his size (6-2, 192) and physicality effectively. Add in the on-ice intangible of leadership, which he exhibited by captaining Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, and there are plenty of reasons for the Maple Leafs to foresee a bright future for him.
Last fall he became the first teenage second-round pick to earn a spot out of training camp with the Maple Leafs since Matt Stajan, a forward chosen No. 57 in the 2002 NHL Draft, made it as a 19-year-old in 2003-04. After his four-game stint with Toronto last season, he could find himself battling Cowan for a full-time gig with the Maple Leafs.
"He's a very mature kid," Dr. Wickenheiser said. "He's a leader everywhere he goes and he's really like a sponge."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Topi Niemela, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 64 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Toronto (AHL): 68 GP, 8-31-39
Entering his second season playing in North America, the goal will be to add more weight (6-0, 179) and continue to show the development he exhibited in the AHL in 2023-24.
Marlies coach John Gruden's comment that the 22-year-old is a player you can count on is a testament to how quickly the Finnish-born defenseman adapted to the smaller North American ice surface. In fact, his 43 penalty minutes showed his game has some teeth.
Should there be any roster spots open during the season due to injury or player transaction involving the defense, don't be surprised if Niemela is one of the first players called up.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Dennis Hildeby, G
How arrived: Selected with No. 122 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Toronto (AHL): 41 GP, 21-11-7, 2.41 GAA, .913 SV%
The 23-year-old is a physical specimen in the crease (6-7, 222) and last season started to show he's learned to use his length to his advantage. His 21 wins set a team single-season rookie record for goalie victories in what was the Swede's first full season of hockey in North America.
Voted an AHL All-Star, Hildeby will get another season with the Marlies to continue to refine his skills before he gets an NHL shot that will inevitably come.
"He's answered the bell. He likes the moment," Gruden said.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Ben Danford, D
How acquired: Selected with pick No. 31 in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24: Oshawa (OHL): 64 GP, 1-32-33
The 18-year-old was Toronto's first-round pick at the draft in June and signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Aug. 2. He's a good two-way defenseman with good size (6-1, 188) whose single-goal output with the Generals last season was not a reflection of the offensive upside he has.
Wes Clark was the Maple Leafs director of amateur scouting at the time of the draft. He's since joined the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"High-character kid. Moves really well. He's just scratching the surface of what he can be," Clark said at the draft after Danford's selection
Projected NHL arrival: Next season