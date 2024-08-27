Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- General manager Brad Treliving was true to his word when he vowed there would be changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs following yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No, that didn’t mean moving on from Toronto's long-time foundation of forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and defenseman Morgan Rielly, all of whom are expected to return for the 2024-25 season, and again form the backbone of the team.

Instead, the Maple Leafs are hoping that a new coach, a different captain and a different look on defense will help a franchise that has one postseason series victory in 20 years.

"We have really good players, but it hasn't worked," Treliving said. "We have to analyze why it hasn't worked. We have to dig in to why we're ending up with the same result year after year after year."

Toronto didn't waste any time being proactive on that front.

Five days after being eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round, the Maple Leafs fired coach Sheldon Keefe on May 9.

Keefe led Toronto to a regular-season record of 212-97-40 and ranks fifth in coaching victories in Maple Leafs franchise history, but his teams were 1-5 in playoff series with a record of 16-21.

The Maple Leafs were looking for a new voice, a new direction, a new outlook. Enter Craig Berube, the 58-year-old who is best known for coaching the St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Berube became the 41st coach in franchise history on May 17 and immediately began meeting with players, including a rendezvous with Marner in a west-end Toronto coffee shop that was documented by a photo on social media that went viral.

"He is a character guy. He is a great person," Berube said. "He is obviously a great player. I am looking forward to coaching him."