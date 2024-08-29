Inside look at Vancouver Canucks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks took a big step last season by making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in four seasons and winning a round for just the second time in 11 years.

They are counting on improved depth on the wing to make further strides this season.

Vancouver lost two key players from the team that won its division last season for the first time since 2013, defeated the Nashville Predators in six games in the Western Conference First Round, and pushed the Edmonton Oilers to seven games in the second round. When center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov left to sign with the Boston Bruins as free agents July 1, the Canucks focused instead on adding speed and scoring to better complement top centers J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

“Looking at last year, and the conversation I had with [coach] Rick Tocchet during the summer here and what we were looking for is some more speed and some more options,” general manager Patrik Allvin told NHL.com. “He felt we were a little bit thin on the wing last year in terms of moving players up and down in the lineup, and I felt that we were able to address our needs here in the summer and bring in some more speed, versatility and players that can play in our top-nine so the competition gets harder.”

Jake DeBrusk (seven-year contract, July 1) was the biggest name added to that mix. He is expected to start training camp playing on a line with Pettersson, whose offense dropped off after Feb. 1 and throughout the playoffs while he cycled through a variety of linemates.

"I like the way they play,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously they got lots of punch there and I just always found that they were a hard team to play against.”