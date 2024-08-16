NHL EDGE stats for Nashville Predators

1. Steven Stamkos ranked third among NHL forwards in 90-plus mile per hour shots (36) last season behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (68) and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (46).

Stamkos, who signed a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1, ranks third among active NHL players in goals (555) behind Ovechkin (853) and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (592). He's still one of the game's elite in the category after scoring 40 goals last season, his seventh in the League with at least that many.

There is some question regarding his lineup placement considering Nashville's top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist was on the ice for 86 goals last season, the second most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (90).

Stamkos is second among active players in power-play goals (214) behind Ovechkin (312), and his hard shot will make the first power-play unit much more dangerous than last season (21.6 percent; 16th in NHL). Though Nashville was tied with the Florida Panthers for ninth in 90-plus mph shots (94) last season, Stamkos no longer has elite forwards Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point and defenseman Victor Hedman as his running mates on the man-advantage. That could lead to an adjustment period in his first NHL season with a team other than the Tampa Bay Lightning.