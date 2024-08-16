Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2023-24

3. Juuse Saros, G

NHL.com win projection: 35

Saros is one of four goalies with at least 30 wins in each of the past three seasons, joining Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. He won 35 games last season and has been a workhorse for the Predators, starting more games over the past three seasons (194), and signed an eight-year contract with Nashville on July 1. He's ranked third among goalies in NHL.com's rankings after all their upgrades, including defenseman Brady Skjei.