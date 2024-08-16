3 questions facing Nashville Predators

1. Are they a legitimate Stanley Cup contender?

Nashville made the splash of the offseason, signing forwards Steven Stamkos (four years) and Jonathan Marchessault (five), and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven). Stamkos is a 14-time 20-goal scorer, Marchessault has scored at least 20 seven times, and each has their name on the Stanley Cup. Skjei has 76 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience and likely will be on the first defense pair with Roman Josi. Add goalie Juuse Saros and this looks like a team to beat on paper.

The Predators lost the 2024 Western Conference First Round in six games to the Vancouver Canucks and have not won a postseason series since 2018, the year after they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Will that change this season?

"The future is promising, and I just want to help the Preds to achieve their goal and I think we all have the same goal, which is to win," Marchessault said. "... They reminded me last year of my first year as a Golden Knight, so it's a good thing and hopefully the new guys can come in and help the team to get a championship. That is the goal here."