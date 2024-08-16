Top prospects for Nashville Predators

1. Yaroslav Askarov, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2020 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Nashville (NHL): 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.47 GAA, .943 save percentage; Milwaukee (AHL): 44 GP, 30-13-1, 2.39 GAA, .911 save percentage

Askarov (6-foot-3, 176 pounds) was second in the American Hockey League in wins (tied) and shutouts (six) last season, and fifth in goals-against average. The 22-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Washington Capitals on Dec. 30 and is expected to begin the season in Milwaukee.

"He's improved every single year," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "He's an elite goalie. He's got special, special talent just with his size and athleticism. You forget that he's 22 years old as a goalie and has only played two years pro, so he's had an outstanding first two years in the American Hockey League."

Projected NHL arrival: This season