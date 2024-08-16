NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Askarov, Kemell could contribute this season; Wood to continue developing in NCAA
© Getty Images
1. Yaroslav Askarov, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Nashville (NHL): 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.47 GAA, .943 save percentage; Milwaukee (AHL): 44 GP, 30-13-1, 2.39 GAA, .911 save percentage
Askarov (6-foot-3, 176 pounds) was second in the American Hockey League in wins (tied) and shutouts (six) last season, and fifth in goals-against average. The 22-year-old made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Washington Capitals on Dec. 30 and is expected to begin the season in Milwaukee.
"He's improved every single year," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "He's an elite goalie. He's got special, special talent just with his size and athleticism. You forget that he's 22 years old as a goalie and has only played two years pro, so he's had an outstanding first two years in the American Hockey League."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Matthew Wood, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: University of Connecticut (NCAA): 35 GP, 16-12-28
Wood will play for the University of Minnesota this season after joining them out of the transfer portal. He led Connecticut in goals and points in 2023-24, one season after leading it in points (34) as the youngest player in the NCAA. The 19-year-old has size (6-4, 197) that will eventually help the Predators. He also had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"He's a great player," Nichol said. "He's confident. He's big, he can score from all over. He's got a great shot. He's got that knack to find the quiet areas of the ice. When he does, he doesn't need too many chances to score. He usually puts them in."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Tanner Molendyk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Saskatoon (WHL): 50 GP, 10-46-56
Molendyk improved by 19 points playing 17 fewer games last season from his 2022-23 totals with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League. He led the Blades at plus-40 and had 21 power-play points (two goals, 19 assists) and had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 playoff games. The 19-year-old (5-11, 181) signed his entry-level contract July 6, 2023, but has one more year of junior eligibility remaining.
"We're over the moon excited about his potential," Nichol said. "The way that he skates, he kind of fits right into the mold of how (Predators) coach (Andrew) Brunette wants to play, puck moving, jump into the offense. He's primed to be a huge part of our organization for many years to come. The sky is the limit."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Joakim Kemell, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Milwaukee (AHL): 67 GP, 16-25-41
Kemell (5-10, 185) had a successful first full pro season as a 19-year-old (he turned 20 on April 27). This came after he had 13 points in 14 AHL games as a late-season addition in 2022-23 and led Milwaukee with eight goals in 14 playoff games.
He will compete for a spot out of training camp.
"The American League is a hard league to score, especially for an under-aged kid at 19 years old," Nichol said. "You always see his shot, you see his scoring, but what I like about him is he's a super-competitive kid. You could put him in the mix with a lot of guys who will be knocking on the door to make our roster next year."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Egor Surin, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 22 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Loko Yaroslavl (MHL): 42 GP, 22-30-52; Loko-76 Yaroslavl (MHL): 1 GP 1-0-1
The 18-year-old had 53 points in 43 games in Russia's junior league last season. He blends size (6-1, 197) and skill, and adds needed center depth to the Predators organization.
Surnin attended development camp in July but will play the next few seasons overseas before coming to North America.
"He loves to compete," Nichol said. "I'm sure he'll bounce around from center to wing over in Russia, like a lot of the kids do, but we see him as a centerman, just the way he drives plays and the way he sees the ice and wants to score and gets to the net. He's a big horse that is hard to contain and he's got skill along with it. He'll fit into the North American style of play really well."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27