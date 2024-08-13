NHL EDGE stats for Los Angeles Kings

1. Defenseman Drew Doughty ranked fifth in total skating distance (293.43 miles) last regular season and was tied for second in long-range goals (nine) behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (10).

Doughty, at 34 years old, remains one of the NHL’s elite workhorse defensemen and, along with his longtime teammate in center Anze Kopitar, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Doughty won the Norris Trophy voted the League’s top defenseman in 2016, while Kopitar won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in 2016 and 2018.

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Doughty was tied with Gustav Forsling of the champion Florida Panthers for the NHL defenseman lead in high-danger goals (two each) despite the Kings losing to the Oilers in five games during the Western Conference First Round. And Kopitar, who will turn 37 on Aug. 24, was also still near the top of his game in terms of average skating distance per 60 minutes at even strength (10.56 miles; 97th percentile) last regular season.