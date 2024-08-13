NHL EDGE stats for Los Angeles Kings

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Los Angeles Kings:
Doughty’s advanced metrics, Byfield’s speed, Kuemper trade among highlights
1. Defenseman Drew Doughty ranked fifth in total skating distance (293.43 miles) last regular season and was tied for second in long-range goals (nine) behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (10).
Doughty, at 34 years old, remains one of the NHL’s elite workhorse defensemen and, along with his longtime teammate in center Anze Kopitar, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Doughty won the Norris Trophy voted the League’s top defenseman in 2016, while Kopitar won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in 2016 and 2018.
In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Doughty was tied with Gustav Forsling of the champion Florida Panthers for the NHL defenseman lead in high-danger goals (two each) despite the Kings losing to the Oilers in five games during the Western Conference First Round. And Kopitar, who will turn 37 on Aug. 24, was also still near the top of his game in terms of average skating distance per 60 minutes at even strength (10.56 miles; 97th percentile) last regular season.
2. Forward Quinton Byfield ranked 10th among NHL forwards in max skating speed (23.76 mph) last regular season.
Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is coming off a breakout season -- shattering his previous career highs in goals (20), assists (35), points (55), power-play points (14) and shots on goal (161) while frequently playing wing in the top-six forward group. Byfield, who will turn 22 on Aug. 19, also ranked among the League leaders in 20-plus mph speed bursts (200) last regular season and has plenty of room for a further expanded role and production spike in the years ahead.
3. Goalie Darcy Kuemper ranked second in high-danger save percentage (.862) during the 2021-22 regular season with the Colorado Avalanche.
Kuemper won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 and, after two seasons with the Washington Capitals, was traded to the Kings in the deal that involved forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Kuemper has bounce-back potential after the move considering he has had three seasons with five shutouts, with each of those performances coming for a different team (Capitals in 2022-23, Avalanche in 2021-22, Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19).
Kuemper ranked below the 50th percentile in high-danger save percentage last regular season (.800) with the Capitals, but the Kings -- even with their in-season coaching change from Todd McLellan to Jim Hiller -- maximized their goaltending (.909 team save percentage; fourth) with Cam Talbot (has since signed with Detroit Red Wings) and David Rittich behind a skater group that had the fourth-best shot attempts percentage (53.7).
