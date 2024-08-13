Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2024-25

Kempe brings steady points, shots on goal production; Moore underrated category coverage option

By Anna Dua
@AnnaNoelleDua NHL.com Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Los Angeles Kings and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Adrian Kempe, F

NHL.com point projection: 76

Kempe hit the 35-goal mark in two of the past three seasons, reaching a career high of 41 goals in 2022-23. Kempe’s consistent scoring and high shot volume (led Kings with 246 shots on goal) make him Los Angeles’ most valuable fantasy forward, and he should be viewed as a top 50 overall player in redraft leagues.

2. Kevin Fiala, F

NHL.com point projection: 77

He has reached the 70-point mark in consecutive seasons with the Kings and has been over a point-per-game player in two of his past three seasons. Fiala should be considered a top 50 forward in fantasy and had an even higher ceiling in the past (33 goals, 52 assists, 85 points with Minnesota Wild in 2021-22).

3. Anze Kopitar, F

NHL.com point projection: 70

Kopitar is coming off consecutive 70-point seasons with at least 25 goals in each, giving him nine career seasons with at least 70 points. Kopitar, at 36 years old, remains a fixture as the Kings’ No. 1 center and is a perennial draft bargain along with his longtime teammate and fellow two-time Stanley Cup champion, defenseman Drew Doughty.

4. Trevor Moore, F

NHL.com point projection: 61

He led the Kings in goals (31 in 82 games), even-strength points (48) and had their second-most shots on goal (244) last season. With more than a hit per game (92 in 82 games) last season, Moore is a high-floor middle-round target in fantasy drafts.

5. Quinton Byfield, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Byfield had career highs in points (55) and goals (20) in his first 80-game season with the Kings. He was elevated to the first power play last season and ranked fifth on Los Angeles in power-play points (14) and power-play goals (six) last season. He’s a full-fledged breakout candidate in fantasy who’s attainable outside the top 100 overall and should be prioritized among the top 50 overall in dynasty leagues.

---

Other LAK players on preseason draft lists:

Sleeper candidates: Darcy Kuemper, G (NHL.com win projection: 30); Drew Doughty, D (NHL.com point projection: 50)

Breakout candidate: Brandt Clarke, D (NHL.com point projection: 37)

Deep sleeper: Phillip Danault, C (NHL.com point projection: 45)

