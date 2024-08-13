As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Los Angeles Kings and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2024-25
Kempe brings steady points, shots on goal production; Moore underrated category coverage option
1. Adrian Kempe, F
NHL.com point projection: 76
Kempe hit the 35-goal mark in two of the past three seasons, reaching a career high of 41 goals in 2022-23. Kempe’s consistent scoring and high shot volume (led Kings with 246 shots on goal) make him Los Angeles’ most valuable fantasy forward, and he should be viewed as a top 50 overall player in redraft leagues.
2. Kevin Fiala, F
NHL.com point projection: 77
He has reached the 70-point mark in consecutive seasons with the Kings and has been over a point-per-game player in two of his past three seasons. Fiala should be considered a top 50 forward in fantasy and had an even higher ceiling in the past (33 goals, 52 assists, 85 points with Minnesota Wild in 2021-22).
3. Anze Kopitar, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
Kopitar is coming off consecutive 70-point seasons with at least 25 goals in each, giving him nine career seasons with at least 70 points. Kopitar, at 36 years old, remains a fixture as the Kings’ No. 1 center and is a perennial draft bargain along with his longtime teammate and fellow two-time Stanley Cup champion, defenseman Drew Doughty.
4. Trevor Moore, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
He led the Kings in goals (31 in 82 games), even-strength points (48) and had their second-most shots on goal (244) last season. With more than a hit per game (92 in 82 games) last season, Moore is a high-floor middle-round target in fantasy drafts.
5. Quinton Byfield, F
NHL.com point projection: 60
Byfield had career highs in points (55) and goals (20) in his first 80-game season with the Kings. He was elevated to the first power play last season and ranked fifth on Los Angeles in power-play points (14) and power-play goals (six) last season. He’s a full-fledged breakout candidate in fantasy who’s attainable outside the top 100 overall and should be prioritized among the top 50 overall in dynasty leagues.
Other LAK players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Darcy Kuemper, G (NHL.com win projection: 30); Drew Doughty, D (NHL.com point projection: 50)
Breakout candidate: Brandt Clarke, D (NHL.com point projection: 37)
Deep sleeper: Phillip Danault, C (NHL.com point projection: 45)