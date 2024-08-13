Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2024-25

5. Quinton Byfield, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Byfield had career highs in points (55) and goals (20) in his first 80-game season with the Kings. He was elevated to the first power play last season and ranked fifth on Los Angeles in power-play points (14) and power-play goals (six) last season. He’s a full-fledged breakout candidate in fantasy who’s attainable outside the top 100 overall and should be prioritized among the top 50 overall in dynasty leagues.

---

Other LAK players on preseason draft lists:

Sleeper candidates: Darcy Kuemper, G (NHL.com win projection: 30); Drew Doughty, D (NHL.com point projection: 50)

Breakout candidate: Brandt Clarke, D (NHL.com point projection: 37)

Deep sleeper: Phillip Danault, C (NHL.com point projection: 45)