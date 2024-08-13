Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

1. Brandt Clarke, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Kings (NHL): 16 GP, 2-4-6; Ontario (AHL): 50 GP, 10-36-46

General manager Rob Blake said the Kings are expecting Clarke, as well as forwards Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte, to push for spots in the lineup this season.

Clarke (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) made his NHL season debut on Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals, but the 21-year-old spent most of his season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, where he also had six assists in eight Calder Cup playoff games.

“The poise he plays with, and the offensive aspect of it is something we could use,” Blake said at Los Angeles’ end-of-season media session in May.

“The overall defensive play, not that he can’t do it, (it’s) just the focus is on that. Offensively you see the things he can do. He’s going to be a really good player for the organization.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season