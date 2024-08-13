NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Forwards Thomas, Turcotte, defenseman Clarke each expected to play bigger role this season
1. Brandt Clarke, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kings (NHL): 16 GP, 2-4-6; Ontario (AHL): 50 GP, 10-36-46
General manager Rob Blake said the Kings are expecting Clarke, as well as forwards Akil Thomas and Alex Turcotte, to push for spots in the lineup this season.
Clarke (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) made his NHL season debut on Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals, but the 21-year-old spent most of his season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, where he also had six assists in eight Calder Cup playoff games.
“The poise he plays with, and the offensive aspect of it is something we could use,” Blake said at Los Angeles’ end-of-season media session in May.
“The overall defensive play, not that he can’t do it, (it’s) just the focus is on that. Offensively you see the things he can do. He’s going to be a really good player for the organization.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Akil Thomas, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 51 pick in 2018 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kings (NHL): 7 GP, 3-1-4; Ontario (AHL): 64 GP, 22-24-46
The 24-year-old set career highs in goals, assists and points in the AHL with Ontario last season, and his nine game-winning goals were second in the league behind his teammate, Ontario forward Samuel Fagemo. Possessing good speed and energy, Thomas (6-0, 195) is expected to get a big opportunity with the Kings this season, likely in a bottom-six role.
“Like Alex Turcotte, it takes a little while for these guys to develop. The NHL is a hard league to play in. He’s at the point where he can legitimately start competing for an NHL spot, where his body’s there,” Ontario general manager Richard Seeley told the team website in April.
“He could be used on wing or center, on the PP, maybe net-front more, probably PK and hopefully be a reliable player. He’s come a long way for us.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Alex Turcotte, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2019 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kings (NHL): 20 GP, 1-3-4; Ontario (AHL): 10-19-29
It’s been a long wait for the 23-year-old, whose past few seasons have been riddled with injuries. But Turcotte (5-11, 185) got his longest look in the NHL this past season and is ready to take a bigger role with the Kings.
“You could see it a little bit from the start of the year, just a little bit more comfortable with himself, a little bit stronger,” Seeley told the website.
“Early on there was some room for improvement, some areas and he’s worked on his game. He’s knocking on the door. I think he has a chance to be a regular with them and I don’t think he’s looked out of place playing in the NHL.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Francesco Pinelli, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 42 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Ontario (AHL): 67 GP, 13-7-20
The 21-year-old (6-1, 185) made the jump to the pros after a final season with Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League, where he had 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) in 60 games in 2022-23. It took time for him to adjust to the AHL, but Pinelli improved as the season progressed.
“He’s a guy that I see much like Akil a few years ago, not just because they’re both second-round picks, but just the comfort level they’ve had year after year,” Kings development coach Jarret Stoll told the team website last month. “Now it’s just a matter of consistency for these guys, and that’s probably the hardest part not just in hockey, but in every sport.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Erik Portillo, G
How acquired: Traded to Los Angeles by Buffalo Sabres on March 1, 2023
2023-24 season: Ontario (AHL): 39 GP, 24-11-3, 2.50 goals-against average, .918 save percentage, two shutouts
The 23-year-old’s rights were traded to Los Angeles when he was in his final season with the University of Michigan. Portillo (6-6, 218) was 25-11-2 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 38 games with the Wolverines in 2022-23 before making a big impact with Ontario last season.
“He’s a very, very competitive player and has continued to progress and he’s been great,” Seeley said. “Our goalie department, coaching staff, development has done a really good job with Erik, and he’s gotten better and better. He’s given us a chance to win every night.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season