3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

1. What’s the Jim Hiller effect now?

Hiller was named the 30th coach in Kings history on May 22 after being interim coach since Feb. 2, when coach Todd McLellan was fired.

Now it’s Hiller’s team and he can implement his ideas and systems more. One thing Hiller talked about on May 23 was finding more offense while not losing the Kings’ great defensive play.

The Kings allowed 2.56 goals per game last season (third in the League). They scored 3.10 goals per game (16th in NHL) during the regular season but that dropped to 2.60 goals per game in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated them in five games.

Hiller said: “There’ll be areas we look at that may be subtle, that might be obvious. But there will be some changes within that that we’ll have to put in place.”