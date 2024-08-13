Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

Getting to the Stanley Cup Playoffs hasn’t been a problem for the Los Angeles Kings lately. Getting past the first round has.

Now that they’ve made offseason changes and Jim Hiller enters his first full season as coach, the Kings are looking to improve their success rate, especially in the postseason where they’ve lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for three straight years.

“To reach the ultimate goal, you have to play that (gritty) style. So where in other areas of the game with the puck can we try to create more offense? That’s really what it is,” Hiller said on May 23, the day after he was named coach. He had been interim coach since Feb. 2, when Todd McLellan was fired.

“There’s no magic formula but there are things that we can zero in on,” Hiller said. “We can watch video, we can count numbers, we can look at some areas and say, ‘This wasn’t good enough, why wasn’t it? What can we do here to make this better?’ So that’s the stamp.”

Last season, Los Angeles got the bulk of its offense from forwards Adrian Kempe, who led the team with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 77 games; Kevin Fiala, who was next with 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games; and longtime center Anze Kopitar, who was third on the Kings with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games.

But they’ll need more.

General manager Rob Blake said in June that Los Angeles liked the progress Quinton Byfield made last season, when he had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games while predominantly playing on the wing. The Kings want Byfield to move back to center, his natural position, after they traded center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Washington Capitals for goaltender Darcy Kuemper on June 19.