NHL EDGE stats for Boston Bruins

1. Goalie Jeremy Swayman had the second-best high-danger save percentage (.840) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs among those who played multiple rounds behind Sergei Bobrovsky (.843) of the Florida Panthers and led the postseason in mid-range save percentage (.963).

Swayman is expected to be Boston's clear starter this season after Linus Ullmark was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24 and could contend for the Vezina Trophy after Ullmark won it two seasons ago. Since entering the NHL in 2020-21, Swayman is tied for third in save percentage (.919) behind Ullmark (.923) and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (.920) among goalies who played at least 100 games. He will have a high ceiling if he carries over that efficiency to what's expected to be his heaviest workload yet.