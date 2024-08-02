NHL EDGE stats for Boston Bruins

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Boston Bruins:
Swayman's save percentage, Lindholm's shots in high-danger areas among highlights
1. Goalie Jeremy Swayman had the second-best high-danger save percentage (.840) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs among those who played multiple rounds behind Sergei Bobrovsky (.843) of the Florida Panthers and led the postseason in mid-range save percentage (.963).
Swayman is expected to be Boston's clear starter this season after Linus Ullmark was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24 and could contend for the Vezina Trophy after Ullmark won it two seasons ago. Since entering the NHL in 2020-21, Swayman is tied for third in save percentage (.919) behind Ullmark (.923) and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (.920) among goalies who played at least 100 games. He will have a high ceiling if he carries over that efficiency to what's expected to be his heaviest workload yet.
2. Center Elias Lindholm ranked in the 83rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (60) last season with the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks but only the 59th percentile in high-danger goals and was below the 50th percentile in high-danger shooting percentage.
But Lindholm scored two goals on six high-danger shots on goal in the 2024 playoffs, a sign he could bounce back this season after signing a seven-year contract with Boston on July 1. He has a chance to be the No. 1 center and play with an elite linemate or two in wings David Pastrnak and/or Brad Marchand.
Lindholm had his best season for Calgary in 2021-22 (NHL career highs 42 goals, 82 points) as part of a potent line with wings Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. He ranked among the best in shots on goal (92; 95th percentile) and goals (17; 92nd percentile) from high-danger areas that season.
3. Pastrnak was tied for the most long-range goals (four) among NHL forwards last season and tied for second at the position in long-range shots on goal (52) behind Alex Ovechkin (58) of the Washington Capitals. He also had the second most mid-range shots on goal (147) behind Nathan MacKinnon (156) of the Colorado Avalanche.
Over the past two seasons combined, Pastrnak ranks second in goals (108; one behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews' 109), fifth in points (223 in 164 games), is tied for the most even-strength goals (78; same total as Matthews) and leads the League in shots on goal (789). Pastrnak could contend for his first Hart Trophy and/or another Maurice Richard Trophy (shared award with Ovechkin in 2020 after they were tied for NHL lead with 48 goals that season), especially after the addition of Lindholm.
