Top prospects for Boston Bruins

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com.

1. Matthew Poitras, C

How acquired: Selected with No. 54 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Boston (NHL): 33 GP, 5-10-15; World Junior Championship: 5 GP, 2-2-4

Poitras might have graduated from this list had he not been injured last season, necessitating a season-ending right shoulder open stabilization procedure surgery Feb. 7.

But the 20-year-old center (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) was a huge part of the Bruins' early-season success and established himself as a player with significant potential, arriving earlier than many anticipated.

"[Poitras] was on pace as a 19-year-old to put up 40 points, 30-40 points, so we felt good about it," Boston general manager Don Sweeney said.

Poitras attended development camp in July despite playing 33 games in the NHL last season. He is focused on coming to training camp bigger and stronger and ready for the toll a full NHL season will take.

Projected NHL arrival: This season