Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Poitras on target for 1st full NHL season; Lysell could fill position vacated by DeBrusk

Poitras and Lysell 32 in 32 prospect split

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com.

1. Matthew Poitras, C

How acquired: Selected with No. 54 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston (NHL): 33 GP, 5-10-15; World Junior Championship: 5 GP, 2-2-4

Poitras might have graduated from this list had he not been injured last season, necessitating a season-ending right shoulder open stabilization procedure surgery Feb. 7.

But the 20-year-old center (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) was a huge part of the Bruins' early-season success and established himself as a player with significant potential, arriving earlier than many anticipated.

"[Poitras] was on pace as a 19-year-old to put up 40 points, 30-40 points, so we felt good about it," Boston general manager Don Sweeney said.

Poitras attended development camp in July despite playing 33 games in the NHL last season. He is focused on coming to training camp bigger and stronger and ready for the toll a full NHL season will take.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

BOS@CHI: Poitras doubles Bruins' lead in 3rd

2. Fabian Lysell, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Providence (AHL): 56 GP, 15-35-50

This could be the moment for Lysell.

The Bruins are down a playmaking, goal-scoring wing and Lysell has the tools to fill the spot vacated by Jake DeBrusk's departure. The question, as always, is whether the 21-year-old (5-11, 181) can make the jump to the NHL, bringing his tantalizing speed and skating ability.

"Fabian has taken some steps," Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid said. "For Fabian, just come in and be confident and not have to overcomplicate things. We know he's skilled. We know he's capable. He doesn't need to necessarily set the world on fire, but just come in and be a reliable player and create opportunities when they're there."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Dean Letourneau, C

How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: St. Andrew's College (prep school): 56 GP, 61-66-127; St. Andrew's (PHC) 14-11-25

There are a lot of things that wow when it comes to Letourneau, the Bruins' first first-round pick since Lysell.

For starters, the 18-year-old is 6-7, 210 pounds.

But it's not just that. Letourneau put up eye-popping numbers last season in prep school and is looking to build on that in his first season at Boston College.

He's certainly a project, but one with tremendous potential.

"Hard not to notice him, at his size," McQuaid said. "You notice his calmness around the net. Smooth, good hands. Just a big frame. But you look at him, still such a young kid. … Excited to see where he can get to."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

Dean Letourneau drafted by Boston Bruins

4. Georgii Merkulov, F

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent
2023-24 season: Boston (NHL): 4 GP, 0-0-0; Providence (AHL): 67 GP, 30-35-65

Merkulov (5-11, 176), along with Lysell, has been mentioned by Sweeney as players who will be considered for the NHL this season with their vacancy at second-line right wing.

To that end, the uptick in defensive responsibility has been huge for Merkulov, 23.

"He's really bought into playing a more 200-foot game," McQuaid said. "When he first came to us from Ohio State, he was very offensively driven. Didn't quite understand necessarily the importance of, if I'm scoring, what difference does it make if I'm [not good defensively]. … I think for him just getting the taste and realizing that he's right there I think gave him confidence. Hopefully he can come in and seize the opportunity here in training camp."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Oskar Jellvik, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 149 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 13-29-42

Jellvik (5-11, 175) is a surprise standout in a rather thin prospect pool, but the 21-year-old made a huge jump in his sophomore season, from 17 points to 42 in 2023-24.

He had the benefit of playing with Anaheim Ducks forward prospect Cutter Gauthier, the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. He made the most of it.

"He may have had one of the biggest growth seasons of the group, year over year," McQuaid said. "I know it was a big transition coming over the first year, smaller ice, some little things like that, but I think his consistency was the main thing. He played well on a nightly basis."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

