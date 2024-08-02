3 questions facing Boston Bruins

2nd-line right wing, Lindholm, Zadorov fitting in among concerns

3 questions boston bruins 32 in 32 2024

© Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins.

1. Who will play second-line right wing?

With the offseason half over, the Bruins already have a very good idea of what their top six could look like, with newly signed Elias Lindholm playing center with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, and Charlie Coyle between Brad Marchand and … a big hole.

Though the Bruins made a serious upgrade by signing Lindholm, who they had pursued for close to two years, there's a void at second-line right wing after Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

There are options to fill the spot from within, optimally with a prospect like Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov or alternatively a player previously expected to play further down in the lineup, like Morgan Geekie or even a surprise like Justin Brazeau.

Barring a trade or late offseason signing, it'll be an opportunity for someone to grab come training camp.

2. How will Jeremy Swayman perform as the true No. 1 starter?

For the past two seasons, the Bruins have had arguably the top goalie tandem in the NHL, a pair who won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2022-23 for allowing the fewest goals-against.

But now Linus Ullmark is gone, traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24, and it's up to Swayman -- assuming he signs a new contract as a restricted free agent -- to take on the bulk of the work.

Swayman, 25, went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 44 games (43 starts) before going on a serious run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage in 12 starts, including 11 straight to end the postseason. He will see a bigger workload this season with his backup either Joonas Korpisalo or Brandon Bussi. The Bruins' fate may rest on how he handles the extra time in net.

The NHL Tonight crew analyze the Bruins' offseason

3. How will new signees Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov fit?

The Bruins went on a spending spree July 1, signing a new top-line center and potential top-pair defenseman in Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, each of whom most recently played for the Canucks.

Lindholm had long been a target, a Patrice Bergeron-lite to replace the retired center and franchise icon who could lengthen the lineup and provide help as the bumper on the power play. He signed for seven years with a $7.75 million NHL salary cap charge.

Zadorov, who has already endeared himself to Bruins fans, seems destined to play with Charlie McAvoy, providing some snarl on a defense that, while good, has missed a physical presence. He signed for six years with an annual charge of $5 million.

As good as the fits look on paper, Lindholm and Zadorov will have to prove it on the ice.

Related Content

Inside look at Boston Bruins

Top prospects for Boston Bruins

NHL EDGE stats for Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2024-25

32 in 32

NHL EDGE stats for Boston Bruins

Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2024-25

Inside look at Boston Bruins

3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

NHL EDGE stats for Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

Top prospects for Washington Capitals

Inside look at Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2023-24

3 questions facing Washington Capitals

3 questions facing Vegas Golden Knights