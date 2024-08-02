3 questions facing Boston Bruins

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins.

1. Who will play second-line right wing?

With the offseason half over, the Bruins already have a very good idea of what their top six could look like, with newly signed Elias Lindholm playing center with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, and Charlie Coyle between Brad Marchand and … a big hole.

Though the Bruins made a serious upgrade by signing Lindholm, who they had pursued for close to two years, there's a void at second-line right wing after Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

There are options to fill the spot from within, optimally with a prospect like Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov or alternatively a player previously expected to play further down in the lineup, like Morgan Geekie or even a surprise like Justin Brazeau.

Barring a trade or late offseason signing, it'll be an opportunity for someone to grab come training camp.