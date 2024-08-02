Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. David Pastrnak, RW

NHL.com point projection: 107

He ranked seventh in the NHL in goals last season (47 in 82 games) and is second over the past two seasons combined with 108 goals in 164 games, one behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (109 in 155 games). Pastrnak should be considered a top five player in fantasy drafts and one of the top three most valuable wing options. With back-to-back 100-point seasons and three consecutive 40-goal seasons he has some of the highest production potential in the League.