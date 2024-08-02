As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Boston Bruins and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2024-25
Swayman considered top-3 option among goalies; bounce-back potential for Lindholm
1. David Pastrnak, RW
NHL.com point projection: 107
He ranked seventh in the NHL in goals last season (47 in 82 games) and is second over the past two seasons combined with 108 goals in 164 games, one behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (109 in 155 games). Pastrnak should be considered a top five player in fantasy drafts and one of the top three most valuable wing options. With back-to-back 100-point seasons and three consecutive 40-goal seasons he has some of the highest production potential in the League.
2. Jeremy Swayman, G
NHL.com win projection: 32
Swayman will head into this season as the starter after being part of a goalie tandem with Linus Ullmark, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators. He was tied with Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken for the League's third-best save percentage in the League (.916; minimum 40 games played) last season. With Boston's consistency as a team, Swayman could be considered the second-best goalie option in fantasy drafts this season.
3. Brad Marchand, LW
NHL.com point projection: 66
He ranked second on the Bruins in points last season (67 in 82 games) and second in power-play points (26), behind only Pastrnak in each category. Marchand has upside on their top power-play unit and is a key fixture in the top six. He is still worth drafting top 40 overall in fantasy drafts.
4. Charlie McAvoy, D
NHL.com point projection: 56
McAvoy had 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 74 games last season and has yet to break the 80-game mark in the NHL. He has proven offensive numbers as a defenseman when healthy, with 52 points (seven goals, 45 assists) in 67 games during 2022-23 and notable upside with a spot on their top man-advantage unit. McAvoy should be considered a fringe top 10 defenseman in fantasy this season.
5. Elias Lindholm, C
NHL.com point projection: 62
Lindholm signed with the Bruins, making him a key fantasy bounce-back candidate this season if he gets the opportunity to play center on their top line with exposure to Pastrnak. Lindholm had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 games for the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks but showcased his high fantasy ceiling in 2021-22, when he had 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games with Calgary.
---
Other BOS players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidate: Charlie Coyle, C (point projection: 55)