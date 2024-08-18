New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2024-25

3. Ilya Sorokin, G

NHL.com win projection: 26

His totals in wins (25) and shutouts (two), and his save percentage (.909) and goals-against average (3.01), were the lowest of his three full NHL seasons. The Islanders had the worst penalty kill in the League (71.5 percent), but Sorokin was still tied for fifth in even-strength save percentage (.922; minimum 40 games). With Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, who thrived down the stretch under Roy, his former coach with the Colorado Avalanche, the Islanders still have one of the best goalie tandems that ranked eighth in team save percentage (.904) last season.