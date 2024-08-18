NHL EDGE stats for New York Islanders

1. Forward Mathew Barzal ranked seventh in the NHL in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (338) last season. His max skating speed (23.53 mph) was in the League's 96th percentile.

It was a bounce-back season for Barzal on a line with Bo Horvat, shifting from center to wing full-time and making it a successful first full season in New York for Horvat, a center tied for eighth in the NHL in midrange goals (15). Now entering a full season under coach Patrick Roy with the offseason additions of forwards Anthony Duclair (signed four-year contract July 1) and Maxim Tsyplakov (from Kontinental Hockey League; signed one-year contract May 16), Barzal has a chance to reach new heights (80 points last season; NHL career high is 85 in 2017-18). It's also worth noting Barzal's total skating distance (267.51 miles) ranked in the 94th percentile.