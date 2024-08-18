NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Islanders, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New York Islanders
Eiserman, Bednarik set to be teammates at Boston University; George ready for 1st pro season
© Candice Ward/Getty Images
1. Cole Eiserman, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: USNTDP: 57 GP, 58-31-89
The Islanders traded from No. 18 in the first round to No. 20 in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks but still were able to land a prospect whose 127 goals in 119 games set a record for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.
Eiserman (6-foot, 195 pounds), who turns 18 on Aug. 29, is New York's first opening-round pick since Simon Holmstrom (No. 23) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase (one goal in three games) and will attend Boston University.
"(The Islanders are) going to be monitoring me and be at games, but mostly they're just going let me do my thing," Eiserman said. "If they see stuff that they want to work on, they're going to tell me. Points aren't going to be everything this year. As you grow up, that's way more important and just doing the things right to make sure we win hockey games."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
2. Kamil Bednarik, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 61 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: NTDP: 61 GP, 26-39-65
The 18-year-old was Eiserman's teammate on the NTDP's Under-18 team and increased his point total from 44 (20 goals, 24 assists) with the Under-17 team in 2022-23. Bednarik (6-0, 185) follows Eiserman to BU and models his game after retired Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.
"That's a great reference to have for any young player," Islanders assistant general manager Chris Lamoriello said. "We certainly see that. He knows that 200 feet is going to be part of his day-to-day thoughts and responsibilities."
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
3. William Dufour, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 152 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Bridgeport (AHL): 55 GP, 15-10-25
The 22-year-old (6-3, 212) averaged 0.45 points per game and is poised for bigger things after personal reasons limited him to 55 games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last season. Dufour scored 56 goals in 66 games for Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 2021-22.
"This will be his third-year pro [season], and I think he's in position to grow, to continue to apply that education that he's absorbed," Lamoriello said. "Then it's his talent. He has to trust his talent. Then it's timing, it's chemistry. Hopefully this will be a year he can have another layer of growth. I think he's very much in the middle of it."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Danny Nelson, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 49 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Notre Dame (NCAA): 30 GP, 9-14-23
Nelson (6-3, 202) played two games for the United States at the Summer Showcase. The 19-year-old excelled as a freshman, ranking third on Notre Dame in points and tied for third in assists. He contributed as a shutdown forward and penalty killer to win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, playing 11:58 of a 6-2 victory against Sweden in the championship game. He returns to college emphasizing possession, protecting the puck down low and creating openings to make plays.
"(The Islanders) were all for me going back and keeping up with my development," Nelson said. "They want me to just go in there and try to be a leader this year and go develop even more, get even more confidence and just grow my game as much as possible this year."
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
5. Isaiah George, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 98 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: London (OHL): 68 GP, 6-24-30
The 20-year-old will start his pro career after he had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and was plus-16 in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. He set career highs in assists, points and plus/minus (plus-26) in the regular season en route to the Memorial Cup championship game, a 4-3 loss to Saginaw.
"He's a very smart player when it comes to moving the puck and making sure that he's moving the play up quickly and efficiently," Lamoriello said. "He values defense and the responsibility that he has as a defenseman to make sure that there's very little time and stress spent in his own end."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report