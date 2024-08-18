Top prospects for New York Islanders

1. Cole Eiserman, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: USNTDP: 57 GP, 58-31-89

The Islanders traded from No. 18 in the first round to No. 20 in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks but still were able to land a prospect whose 127 goals in 119 games set a record for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Eiserman (6-foot, 195 pounds), who turns 18 on Aug. 29, is New York's first opening-round pick since Simon Holmstrom (No. 23) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase (one goal in three games) and will attend Boston University.

"(The Islanders are) going to be monitoring me and be at games, but mostly they're just going let me do my thing," Eiserman said. "If they see stuff that they want to work on, they're going to tell me. Points aren't going to be everything this year. As you grow up, that's way more important and just doing the things right to make sure we win hockey games."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27