NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the New York Islanders.
3 questions facing New York Islanders
Sorokin’s ability to regain Vezina form in goal, Roy’s impact in 1st full season as coach among unknowns
© Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. How quickly can Ilya Sorokin revert to Vezina-caliber form?
On one hand, the 29-year-old had a down 2023-24 season. He was 25-19-12 and had NHL career worsts in goals-against average (3.01) and save percentage (.909) in 56 games (55 starts). He lost the starting job to Semyon Varlamov down the stretch and was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the opening 27:14 of a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Also consider that, per NHL EDGE stats, Sorokin was tied with Jacob Markstrom for fifth in high-danger saves (359) and ranked 10th in high danger save percentage (.857), two reasons why assistant general manager Chris Lamoriello refuted this being a bounce-back season for the 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist.
"We have to do our job to make sure that (the goalies) are positioned to play their best," Lamoriello said. "It's a matter of us being more committed to playing the style of play that we can play and put him in a position to be as successful as he can be, which he's shown."
Sorokin enters the first season of an eight-year contract he signed July 1, 2023, after leading the League with a 2.34 GAA, .924 save percentage and six shutouts in 62 games (60 starts).
"'Soroky' is going to be Soroky," captain Anders Lee said. "When we play better in front of him, it gives him an opportunity to be himself and not have to feel like he's got the weight on his shoulders for us to win a hockey game."
2. Can Patrick Roy produce sustained success?
The Hockey Hall of Famer has the cachet missing from former coach Lane Lambert. Roy won the Jack Adams Award in his debut season guiding the 2013-14 Colorado Avalanche and left Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League a two-time Memorial Cup winner (2006, 2023).
The Islanders have designs on a much longer run in Roy’s first full season as their coach.
"He believes in the process and what he brings to the table," Lee said. "You can work with him, and he can work with you. He has a lot to offer in terms of understanding this game and how it needs to be played, and how to get the most out of his guys."
3. Can Anthony Duclair spark the offense?
Duclair projects at left wing with center Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line. He had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 7. He played for Roy in Quebec from 2011-13 and his ability to finish could help New York, which was 22nd in goals per game (2.99) last season.
"He's got the familiarity with Patrick," Lamoriello said. "The assets that he has with his speed, his commitment to playing a 200-foot game at this point in his career and certainly the goal-scoring, this is a player who's shown the ability score in bunches."