3 questions facing New York Islanders

1. How quickly can Ilya Sorokin revert to Vezina-caliber form?

On one hand, the 29-year-old had a down 2023-24 season. He was 25-19-12 and had NHL career worsts in goals-against average (3.01) and save percentage (.909) in 56 games (55 starts). He lost the starting job to Semyon Varlamov down the stretch and was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the opening 27:14 of a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Also consider that, per NHL EDGE stats, Sorokin was tied with Jacob Markstrom for fifth in high-danger saves (359) and ranked 10th in high danger save percentage (.857), two reasons why assistant general manager Chris Lamoriello refuted this being a bounce-back season for the 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist.

"We have to do our job to make sure that (the goalies) are positioned to play their best," Lamoriello said. "It's a matter of us being more committed to playing the style of play that we can play and put him in a position to be as successful as he can be, which he's shown."

Sorokin enters the first season of an eight-year contract he signed July 1, 2023, after leading the League with a 2.34 GAA, .924 save percentage and six shutouts in 62 games (60 starts).

"'Soroky' is going to be Soroky," captain Anders Lee said. "When we play better in front of him, it gives him an opportunity to be himself and not have to feel like he's got the weight on his shoulders for us to win a hockey game."