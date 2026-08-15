3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

1. Can Jakub Dobes be a No. 1 goalie for a full season?

The Canadiens certainly think so after what he accomplished last season.

The 25-year-old emerged as the No. 1 goalie after beginning last season as the backup to Sam Montembeault, helped the Canadiens into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and then had a .908 save percentage while starting all 19 postseason games. He signed a three-year, $16.05 million contract (average annual value of $5.35 million) on July 2 that starts next season.

Dobes also understands that his contract does not guarantee him playing time, and he'll still be competing for starts with Montembeault and Jacob Fowler, his backup during the playoffs.

"I still have to prove myself every day," Dobes said. "... I'm excited. I will keep my routine and everything I do the same. Not going to change what I do. I'm just excited to play with the same group and also have Marco (Marciano, goalie coach) for a full year. I feel like with him I can grow even more. I feel like I'm in good shape, I'm working hard throughout the summer. I'm excited to start and we'll go from there."