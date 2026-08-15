Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

1. David Reinbacher, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Laval (AHL): 57 GP, 5-19-24; Canadiens: 2, 0-1-1

Reinbacher had an assist in his NHL debut against the New York Islanders on April 12 and played 15:00 two nights later against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was the high point of a solid second season in North America, and a strong comeback after he missed the first five months of the 2024-25 season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The 21-year-old right-handed shot is stuck in a bit of a logjam on that side behind Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson, and also has battled significant injuries to his knee, shoulder and hand the past two seasons. He'll likely begin this season in the American Hockey League, but with his mix of size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds), skating ability and hockey IQ, with good health he'll likely be first in line for a callup.

"We saw a little flash when we brought him up, gave him a little taste," president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. "We still think the future is pretty bright with David. Unfortunately, it's been injuries that he's dealt with. Hopefully we're through that and in September, October, we're talking about something totally different."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Michael Hage, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Michigan (NCAA): 39 GP, 13-39-52

A move to pro hockey was discussed after Hage (6-1, 187) tied for third in NCAA scoring and led the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in seven games for Canada. But the 20-year-old decided a third season of college hockey was his best option.

"He wants to learn more," Canadiens player development coach Francis Bouillon said. "He wants to win the (championship) there. They're going to have a good team this year. For him it seems it's important going back. That's his own decision so we have to respect that. We're going to be there, we're going to follow him."