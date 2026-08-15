NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens
Reinbacher likely 1st in line for callup; Hage led 2026 WJC in scoring
© Steven Ryan/NHLI
1. David Reinbacher, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Laval (AHL): 57 GP, 5-19-24; Canadiens: 2, 0-1-1
Reinbacher had an assist in his NHL debut against the New York Islanders on April 12 and played 15:00 two nights later against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was the high point of a solid second season in North America, and a strong comeback after he missed the first five months of the 2024-25 season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.
The 21-year-old right-handed shot is stuck in a bit of a logjam on that side behind Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson, and also has battled significant injuries to his knee, shoulder and hand the past two seasons. He'll likely begin this season in the American Hockey League, but with his mix of size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds), skating ability and hockey IQ, with good health he'll likely be first in line for a callup.
"We saw a little flash when we brought him up, gave him a little taste," president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. "We still think the future is pretty bright with David. Unfortunately, it's been injuries that he's dealt with. Hopefully we're through that and in September, October, we're talking about something totally different."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Michael Hage, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Michigan (NCAA): 39 GP, 13-39-52
A move to pro hockey was discussed after Hage (6-1, 187) tied for third in NCAA scoring and led the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in seven games for Canada. But the 20-year-old decided a third season of college hockey was his best option.
"He wants to learn more," Canadiens player development coach Francis Bouillon said. "He wants to win the (championship) there. They're going to have a good team this year. For him it seems it's important going back. That's his own decision so we have to respect that. We're going to be there, we're going to follow him."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Jacob Fowler, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Laval (AHL): 27 GP, 19-7-1, 2.23 GAA, .916 SVP, 3 SO; Canadiens: 17 GP, 9-6-2, 2.43 GAA, .908 SVP, 1 SO
Fowler made his NHL debut Dec. 11 and provided a needed midseason jolt, going 4-2-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout in his first eight games. He was returned to the AHL on Jan. 16, but Montreal went 11-5-4 during his time on the roster.
The 21-year-old returned March 11 and was the backup to Jakub Dobes during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, replacing him in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres.
Dobes signed a three-year contract July 2, but Fowler will be expected to push him for playing time this season.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Gleb Pugachyov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 26 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Nizhny Novgorod (RUS): 13 GP, 2-1-3; Torpedo-Gorky NN (RUS-2): 15 GP, 1-4-5; Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS-JR): 33 GP, 10-14-24
After playing at three different levels last season, the hope is Pugachyov can find a full-time role in the Kontinental Hockey League this season. The 18-year-old averaged 9:22 of ice time during his KHL stint last season.
Pugachyov (6-3, 198) plays a power forward style but does need to get stronger. He'll have to do that in Russia since he has two seasons left on the three-year KHL contract he signed June 13, 2025.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
5. Alexander Zharovsky, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 34 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Ufa (RUS): 59 GP, 16-26-42
Zharovsky (6-1, 163) gave Canadiens fans a sneak peek at his high-end skill set during development camp, and the 19-year-old stayed a bit longer after camp ended to train with Montreal forward Ivan Demidov.
He is expected to play one final season in Russia but count Demidov among those exited for what's to come.
"I like him a lot," Demidov said. "He's a good guy. Working hard. He's a little bigger than me, taller than me. He has a bright future if he's going to work hard every day in the same way."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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