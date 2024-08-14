3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

1. What will the goalie rotation look like?

Marc-Andre Fleury returns for what he said will be his final NHL season, along with Filip Gustavsson, who was rumored to be on the trade market.

Fleury went 17-15-5 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 games (36 starts) last season. The 39-year-old signed a one-year contract with Minnesota on April 17.

Gustavsson went 20-18-4 with a 3.06 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 45 games (43 starts). Most of those numbers were down from 2022-23, his first season with Minnesota, when he was 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA, .931 save percentage and three shutouts.

"I'm great having him back with us," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said of Gustavsson. "… He's a good goalie. He had one great year here with us. Last year was not as good as his first year, but we're looking for him to regain the form of the previous year and we still believe in him. This is not a bad thing. This is a good thing. We're totally on board with it."

The Wild could consider using three goalies this season in order to get Jesper Wallstedt, one of their top prospects, some more NHL action. The 21-year-old has played three NHL games, going 2-1-0 with the Wild last season.

"I think it puts us in a position of strength," Guerin said. "We've got three good goalies in the organization again. We've shown that Jesper has definitely improved. I haven't made decisions on anything moving forward."