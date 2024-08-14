NHL EDGE stats for Minnesota Wild

1. Forward Mats Zuccarello was tied with Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes for the NHL's best offensive zone time percentage on the power play (68.1) last season.

Zuccarello was tied for 16th in the NHL in power-play points (33) last season and is tied for 20th in the category over the past three seasons (90 points since 2021-22). He frequently plays on the first power-play unit with elite forward Kirill Kaprizov, who was tied for seventh in the League in high-danger goals (23) last season.

With two seasons of at least 50 assists (51 last season; 55 in 2021-22), Zuccarello has become one of the NHL's most underrated distributors and should continue to thrive with the man-advantage given his possession dominance in those situations. The Wild led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (64.1) last season and were tied for seventh in the category at all strengths (42.3)