NHL EDGE stats for Minnesota Wild

Zuccarello's power-play zone time, Faber's usage among highlights
1. Forward Mats Zuccarello was tied with Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes for the NHL's best offensive zone time percentage on the power play (68.1) last season.
Zuccarello was tied for 16th in the NHL in power-play points (33) last season and is tied for 20th in the category over the past three seasons (90 points since 2021-22). He frequently plays on the first power-play unit with elite forward Kirill Kaprizov, who was tied for seventh in the League in high-danger goals (23) last season.
With two seasons of at least 50 assists (51 last season; 55 in 2021-22), Zuccarello has become one of the NHL's most underrated distributors and should continue to thrive with the man-advantage given his possession dominance in those situations. The Wild led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (64.1) last season and were tied for seventh in the category at all strengths (42.3)
2. Forward Joel Eriksson Ek ranked fourth in high-danger shots on goal (131) last season behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (180), John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs (155) and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers (135).
Eriksson Ek scored 21 high-danger goals last season, ranking in the 97th percentile of the NHL. Over the past three seasons, the Wild have two of the best power-play goal scorers in Kaprizov (50; fourth) and Eriksson Ek (36; tied for 16th). Despite their finishing ability and high-danger prowess, which had Minnesota tied for 10th in power-play percentage (22.7), the Wild missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.
3. Brock Faber had the fifth-highest max skating speed among defensemen (23.55 miles per hour; 96th percentile in NHL) as a rookie last season and also ranked among the League leaders in total skating distance (273.10 miles; 96th percentile).
Faber, the runner-up to Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season, burst on the scene early and sustained his strong play as a dynamic skater and workhorse No. 1 defenseman; he ranked sixth in the NHL in average ice time (24:58 per game). With Kaprizov in his prime at 27 years old, a young core of Faber, 21, forwards Matt Boldy, 23, and Marco Rossi, 22, and also touted goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, 21, on the horizon, the Wild should continue to be in playoff contention in the coming years.
