As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Minnesota Wild and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2024-25
Kaprizov in top 15 overall; Eriksson Ek among best category coverage players
1. Kirill Kaprizov, F
NHL.com point projection: 104
He's had three straight 40-goal seasons (46 last season; tied for eighth in NHL) and ranks sixth (160) since entering the League in 2020-21. Kaprizov is also 11th in shots on goal (984) and tied with J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks for 11th in points (330 in 278 games) over that span. He should be considered a top 15 fantasy option in all formats.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, F
NHL.com point projection: 68
He had NHL career highs in goals (30), points (64), plus/minus (plus-18) and shots on goal (267) in 77 games last season. Considering Eriksson Ek had 168 hits (2.18 per game), he provides rare category coverage and is ranked among the top 50 overall fantasy options.
3. Matt Boldy, F
NHL.com point projection: 76
He's one of 19 players with at least 60 goals, 50 power-play points (51), 450 shots on goal (482) and plus-minus (plus-6) over the past two seasons combined and, at 23 years old, has a higher ceiling ahead, making him worth prioritizing in long-term leagues.
4. Mats Zuccarello, F
NHL.com point projection: 72
He ranked second on the Wild in power-play points (NHL career-high 33; tied for 16th) behind Kaprizov (41; fifth) and had his second-best points-per-game average (0.91) behind 1.13 in 2021-22. Zuccarello is a fringe top 100 overall fantasy player and could be a draft bargain considering he brings exposure to Kaprizov at even strength and on the power play.
5. Brock Faber, D
NHL.com point projection: 56
He was tied for 22nd among defensemen in points (47) last season, tied for second among rookies in points behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (61) and tied with Bedard for the most assists (39) in their class. Faber should be considered a fringe top 20 fantasy defenseman in redraft leagues and among the 10 best at his position in keeper and dynasty formats.
Other MIN players on preseason draft lists:
Breakout candidate: Marco Rossi, F (NHL.com point projection: 53)
Bounce-back candidates: Filip Gustavsson, G (NHL.com win projection: 21); Ryan Hartman, F (NHL.com point projection: 52); Marc-Andre Fleury, G (NHL.com win projection: 20)
Deep sleeper: Jonas Brodin, D (NHL.com point projection: 33)
Rookie to watch: Jesper Wallstedt, G (NHL.com win projection: N/A)