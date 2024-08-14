Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2024-25

5. Brock Faber, D

NHL.com point projection: 56

He was tied for 22nd among defensemen in points (47) last season, tied for second among rookies in points behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (61) and tied with Bedard for the most assists (39) in their class. Faber should be considered a fringe top 20 fantasy defenseman in redraft leagues and among the 10 best at his position in keeper and dynasty formats.