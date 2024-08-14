NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Minnesota Wild, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Minnesota Wild
Ohgren, Khusnutdinov each could play key role in NHL this season
© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Liam Ohgren, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Minnesota (NHL): 4 GP, 1-1-2; Iowa (AHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Farjestad BK (SHL): 26 GP, 12-7-19
Ohgren made his NHL debut April 12 and got his first two points the next day with a goal and an assist. Prior to that, he played three games in the American Hockey League after his arrival in North America from the Swedish Hockey League.
Injuries the past two seasons have slowed the 20-year-old's ascent, but Ohgren was healthy enough to help Sweden win the silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship as captain. He had two assists in seven games.
Ohgren (6-foot, 187 pounds) is expected to make the roster out of training camp and could play an integral role in the bottom six.
"He's going to be another guy that's going to come to camp and the opportunity will be there for him," Wild director of player development Brad Bombardir said. "He's a big, strong and smart player."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Marat Khusnutdinov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 37 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Minnesota (NHL): 16 GP, 1-3-4; HC Sochi (KHL): 49 GP, 6-14-20; SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; HK Sochi 49 GP, 6-14-20
The 22-year-old (5-11, 176) made his NHL debut last season, coming over from the Kontinental Hockey League. He is expected to be an important piece of the Wild offense this season.
"I think Marat is the type of player that can help us right now," Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin said. "All the assets that he has -- he's a solid two-way player, he's got speed, he's tenacious -- those are the things we're looking for. We want to make sure we put him in a situation that he can succeed in, and [the] timing of when he gets into the lineup is going to be important, but he will eventually get in the lineup."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Jesper Wallstedt, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Minnesota (NHL): 3 GP, 2-1-0, 3.01 GAA, .897 save percentage; Iowa (AHL): 45 GP, 22-19-0-4, 2.70 GAA, .910 save percentage
Wallstedt made his NHL debut Jan. 10, allowing seven goals on 41 shots in a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars.
The 21-year-old (6-3, 214) played the majority of the season in the AHL, then was recalled by Minnesota in April, for two more starts, winning both. He could crack the Wild’s goalie rotation this season.
"It was great to see Jesper Wallstedt get back in the net and get a couple of wins under his belt," Guerin said. “… Obviously had a tough game and had a chance to go down to Iowa and work on his game, then was able to come up and have some success here and play well, and he looked like a different goalie -- just much more confident."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Zeev Buium, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Denver (NCAA): 42 GP, 11-39-50
Buium led NCAA defensemen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games last season as a freshman to help Denver win the national championship. The 18-year-old (6-0, 183) also helped the United States win the World Junior Championship in January, finishing with five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games.
Buium will return to Denver for his sophomore season.
"He's actually pretty close (to being ready for the NHL)," Bombardir said. "He's fairly close. Time will tell."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Danila Yurov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL): 62 GP, 21-28-49
The 20-year-old (6-1, 178) won the Gagarin Cup with Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season and broke Vladimir Tarasenko's KHL record for most points in a season by a player under age 21.
"He had a great year," Bombardir said. "He's more than welcome to come over here anytime. … We're fine with him staying over there because if he's going to be able to play that big of a role, that many minutes and be that important of a player for that team, great, good for him."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season