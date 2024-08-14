Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

1. Liam Ohgren, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Minnesota (NHL): 4 GP, 1-1-2; Iowa (AHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Farjestad BK (SHL): 26 GP, 12-7-19

Ohgren made his NHL debut April 12 and got his first two points the next day with a goal and an assist. Prior to that, he played three games in the American Hockey League after his arrival in North America from the Swedish Hockey League.

Injuries the past two seasons have slowed the 20-year-old's ascent, but Ohgren was healthy enough to help Sweden win the silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship as captain. He had two assists in seven games.

Ohgren (6-foot, 187 pounds) is expected to make the roster out of training camp and could play an integral role in the bottom six.

"He's going to be another guy that's going to come to camp and the opportunity will be there for him," Wild director of player development Brad Bombardir said. "He's a big, strong and smart player."

Projected NHL arrival: This season