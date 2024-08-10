As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Detroit Red Wings and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2024-25
Top line of DeBrincat, Larkin and Raymond provides high upside
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Dylan Larkin, F
NHL.com point projection: 80
He just recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season, the fourth of his career. Larkin’s 30 power-play goals over the past two seasons are tied for eighth in the League with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers. Larkin should be considered a fringe top-40 forward in fantasy drafts this season.
2. Patrick Kane, F
NHL.com point projection: 68
In 50 games during his first season with the Red Wings, Kane had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists). He ranked second on the team in even-strength goals (18) and second in shots on goal per game (2.94). Kane still has major offensive production potential given that he was nearly a point-per-game player last season and is three seasons removed from hitting the 90-point mark (92 points in 78 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22).
3. Alex DeBrincat, F
NHL.com point projection: 73
He recorded 40 assists for the first time in his career and led the Red Wings with 237 shots on goal last season. DeBrincat’s 48 even-strength points ranked second on the team and he should be considered a 30-goal scorer with a full season on the top line.
4. Moritz Seider, D
NHL.com point projection: 50
Seider set an NHL career high with nine goals, totaling 42 points and playing all 82 games for the second straight season. He provides category coverage in terms of hits (211) and blocked shots (213). Seider should be considered a fringe top-20 defenseman in fantasy drafts.
5. Lucas Raymond, F
NHL.com point projection: 78
He set career highs across the board with 31 goals, 41 assists and 72 points while leading the Red Wings with 25 goals and 56 points at even strength last season. Raymond has valuable lineup placement on the top line and first man advantage unit. He should be considered a top-100 overall fantasy forward in drafts.
Other DET players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Vladimir Tarasenko, F (NHL.com point projection: 55), J.T. Compher, F (NHL.com point projection: 52)
Breakout candidates: Alex Lyon, G (NHL.com win projection: 29), Simon Edvinsson, D (NHL.com point projection: 30)