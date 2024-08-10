Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2024-25

2. Patrick Kane, F

NHL.com point projection: 68

In 50 games during his first season with the Red Wings, Kane had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists). He ranked second on the team in even-strength goals (18) and second in shots on goal per game (2.94). Kane still has major offensive production potential given that he was nearly a point-per-game player last season and is three seasons removed from hitting the 90-point mark (92 points in 78 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22).