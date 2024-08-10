As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Detroit Red Wings:
NHL EDGE stats for Detroit Red Wings
Raymond’s high-danger goals, Seider’s well-rounded metrics among highlights
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. Forward Lucas Raymond ranked in the 93rd percentile of high-danger goals (17) last season and 89th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (69).
Raymond played most frequently on the top line with high-scoring forwards Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat and far surpassed his previous NHL career highs in goals (31) and points (72). Raymond benefited from the speed and opportunistic play of Larkin, who ranked in the 91st percentile of speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (185) and 91st percentile of both mid-range shots on goal (74) and mid-range goals (10).
There is now more competition on the wings after veteran forward Patrick Kane (47 points in 50 games last season) re-signed for another year and Vladimir Tarasenko also joined Detroit on a two-year contract. But Raymond, at 22 years old, remains the wing prospect with the most long-term upside on the Red Wings, who continue their rebuild under executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman.
2. Defenseman Moritz Seider was among the NHL leaders in long-range shots on goal (67; 92nd percentile) and long-range goals (six; 98th percentile) while also excelling in top shot speed (98.58 mph; 91st percentile) and total skating distance (246.46 miles; 87th percentile).
Seider posted 42 points in each of the past two seasons, slightly inferior offensively to his rookie performance in 2021-22, when he won the Calder Trophy with 50 points, but he’s still one of the best all-around defensemen in the League. He has a heavy shot (15 shots between 90-100 mph; 92nd percentile) and ranked second in the entire NHL in blocked shots (212) behind St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (218). Seider, still only 23 years old, remains the biggest building block on the Red Wings as they came extremely close to ending their Stanley Cup Playoff drought (eight seasons; second-longest in NHL behind Buffalo Sabres’ 13) and look to take the next step this season.
3. Goalie Cam Talbot, who signed a two-year contract with Detroit on July 1, was tied with Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers for the ninth-most games with greater than a .900 save percentage (31 with Los Angeles Kings) last season.
Talbot, who was named an NHL All-Star last season on his one-year contract with the Kings, was also among the League leaders in long-range save percentage (.983; tied for seventh). Among the 20 goalies to play at least 50 games last season, Talbot was tied for fifth in save percentage (.913) behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (.921; won Vezina Trophy), Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (.918), Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken (.916) and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (.915). Talbot has a chance to boost Detroit’s team save percentage (.897) after it ranked in the bottom half of the League (tied for 18th) last season.
More: NHL EDGE stats leaders