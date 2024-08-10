NHL EDGE stats for Detroit Red Wings

1. Forward Lucas Raymond ranked in the 93rd percentile of high-danger goals (17) last season and 89th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (69).

Raymond played most frequently on the top line with high-scoring forwards Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat and far surpassed his previous NHL career highs in goals (31) and points (72). Raymond benefited from the speed and opportunistic play of Larkin, who ranked in the 91st percentile of speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (185) and 91st percentile of both mid-range shots on goal (74) and mid-range goals (10).

There is now more competition on the wings after veteran forward Patrick Kane (47 points in 50 games last season) re-signed for another year and Vladimir Tarasenko also joined Detroit on a two-year contract. But Raymond, at 22 years old, remains the wing prospect with the most long-term upside on the Red Wings, who continue their rebuild under executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman.