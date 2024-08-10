Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

1. Simon Edvinsson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Detroit (NHL): 16 GP, 1-1-2; Grand Rapids (AHL): 54 GP, 8-22-30

Edvinsson played mostly in the American Hockey League the last two seasons, with a nine-game NHL stint in 2022-23 and a brief two-game appearance last December, before being called up to play 14 games in the heat of the Stanley Cup Playoff race last season, an important experience for the 21-year-old.

Now, Edvinsson (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) will have the opportunity to play a regular shift for the Red Wings and perhaps on special teams.

“He’s not going to be handed anything, and Simon needs to know he’s going to have to work for it and earn it every shift,” general manager Steve Yzerman said. “He has the ability to do it, and it’s up to him to do it, and he’s going to have to do it.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season