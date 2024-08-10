NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson looks to make permanent jump after 14 NHL games last season
1. Simon Edvinsson, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Detroit (NHL): 16 GP, 1-1-2; Grand Rapids (AHL): 54 GP, 8-22-30
Edvinsson played mostly in the American Hockey League the last two seasons, with a nine-game NHL stint in 2022-23 and a brief two-game appearance last December, before being called up to play 14 games in the heat of the Stanley Cup Playoff race last season, an important experience for the 21-year-old.
Now, Edvinsson (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) will have the opportunity to play a regular shift for the Red Wings and perhaps on special teams.
“He’s not going to be handed anything, and Simon needs to know he’s going to have to work for it and earn it every shift,” general manager Steve Yzerman said. “He has the ability to do it, and it’s up to him to do it, and he’s going to have to do it.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Nate Danielson, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Brandon (WHL), 26 GP: 12-14-26; Portland (WHL), 28 GP: 12-29-41
Danielson (6-2, 187) had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 playoff games for Portland, then made his professional debut with Grand Rapids, playing two games in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The 19-year-old, a captain in Brandon, showed leadership at Red Wings development camp.
“He talks the talk, and he walks it,” assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said. “He does everything right, and he really showed the way -- showed the way in his testing, his preparation, his professionalism, the way he handles himself, his maturity, I’m sure the way he talks to [the media]. He’s a really great young kid.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Marco Kasper, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 71 GP, 14-21-35
Kasper (6-1, 192) is coming off his first professional season in North America. The 20-year-old had seven points (four goals, three assists) in nine playoff games for Grand Rapids.
“Marco’s play just got stronger and stronger as the year went on,” Yzerman said. “He’s a real good two-way player. He started to generate more offense, particularly in the playoffs. He goes to the net hard. He’s strong on the puck. He’s strong defensively as a centerman. We’re really pleased with his development.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Mora (Allsvenskan): 41 GP, 8-10-18
Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 207) is the first player born in Norway to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. The 18-year-old showed the Red Wings he could keep up with NHL players while competing for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.
Yzerman said his best attribute is his shot, but he isn’t one-dimensional.
“We want to have competitive hockey players that can obviously think the game,” said Kris Draper, assistant GM and director of amateur scouting. “We think he brings a physical presence. He’s a big, strong kid, certainly doesn’t back down of getting into the corners, getting in on the forecheck, finishing checks, and gets around the hard areas.”
Brandsegg-Nygard will move up to the Swedish Hockey League this season and play for Skelleftea.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Carter Mazur, F
How acquired: Selected in third round (No. 70) in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 60 GP, 17-20-37
Mazur (6-0, 172) is coming off his first full professional season. The 22-year-old had eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine playoff games for Grand Rapids.
“He’s got a real good feel for the game,” Yzerman said. “He’s a winger. He knows how to get open. He knows where to go. He goes to all the hard areas, and he gets the puck on his stick and off the stick.”
Yzerman compared Mazur’s shot to that of forward Alex DeBrincat, who scored 27 goals for the Red Wings last season and has had 41 goals in a season twice in the NHL.
“When they shoot the puck, it’s a threat to go in,” Yzerman said. “He’s got that. Every time he shoots it, it’s a scoring chance. Really, Carter, he just needs to fill out, get a little bit stronger.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season