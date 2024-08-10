3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

1. Who will emerge in goal?

The Red Wings didn’t intend to carry three goalies last season. General manager Steve Yzerman said they debated putting one on waivers, but they decided to wait and didn’t do it.

“We were glad we didn’t,” he said.

Ville Husso ended up playing only 19 games due to multiple lower-body injuries. Detroit leaned on Alex Lyon and James Reimer.

Now they will come to training camp with Husso, Lyon and Cam Talbot, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract July 1. The 37-year-old played 54 games (52 starts) for the Los Angeles Kings last season, going 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts.

“We’ll see how Ville’s health is in training camp,” Yzerman said. “We expect him to be 100 percent and ready to go, and then we’ll do what we did last year. We’ll play it by ear. We’ll figure it out as we go along.”