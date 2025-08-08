As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Columbus Blue Jackets players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Marchenko should thrive again on top line; Monahan has bounce-back appeal
© Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. Zach Werenski, D
NHL.com point projection: 84
Werenski led the Blue Jackets in points (82) last season, finishing second among NHL defensemen behind only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (92). Werenski's 59 assists matched the franchise record set by forward Artemi Panarin in 2018-19, and only Panarin has had as many points in one season (87 in 2018-19; 82 in 2017-18). A Norris Trophy finalist for the first time in his career, Werenski led the NHL in average ice time (26:45 per game) and ranked third in the League in shots on goal (298), the only defenseman to place in the top 12 in that category. Werenski is among NHL.com’s top 15 overall fantasy rankings and second behind Makar on the defenseman list.
2. Kirill Marchenko, F
NHL.com point projection: 78
Marchenko set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (43) and points (74) in 79 games last season, becoming only the third player in Blue Jackets history to have a 30-goal, 70-point season, joining Rick Nash (2008-09) and Nick Foligno (2014-15). Marchenko had 19 power-play points, second behind only Werenski (25) on Columbus, after he had 21 power-play points in 137 games across his two previous seasons combined. Marchenko cemented his spot on the Blue Jackets' top line, and, at 25 years old, should be prioritized in keeper and dynasty formats.
3. Adam Fantilli, F
NHL.com point projection: 73
Fantilli shared the Blue Jackets lead in goals (31) and played every game during his second NHL season after he scored 12 goals in 49 games as a rookie in 2023-24. Selected with the No. 3 pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL Draft after winning the Hobey Baker Award in his only season at the University of Michigan, Fantilli had 48 of his 54 points last season at even strength and should eventually see a top-flight power-play role. He is a fringe top 20 option in keeper leagues and among NHL.com’s top 100 overall fantasy rankings in standard formats.
4. Sean Monahan, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
Monahan, who was limited to 54 games last season because of a wrist injury, was productive when healthy with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists), including 14 on the power play. Monahan, who led Columbus forwards in average ice time (19:01 per game), remains an all-situations center who wins his share of face-offs and plays on both of the team’s top special teams units. He is an injury bounce-back candidate and a fringe top 100 overall player in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings.
5. Kent Johnson, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
Johnson finished strong last season with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 10 games during the month of April. The 22-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (24), assists (33) and points (57) while playing an average of 17:18 per game as mostly a top-six wing. Johnson is a full-fledged breakout candidate playing on the team's top power play and has a ceiling of leading the Blue Jackets in points in the near future.
Other CBJ players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Bounce-back candidates: Boone Jenner, F (point projection: 56)
Deep sleepers: Elvis Merzlikins, G (win projection: 20); Ivan Provorov, D (point projection: 35); Charlie Coyle, F (point projection: 42)
Breakout candidates: Jet Greaves, G (win projection: 20); Dmitri Voronkov, F (point projection: 55); Yegor Chinakhov, F (point projection: 47)
Hits and blocked shots specialist: Mathieu Olivier, F