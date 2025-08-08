Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3. Adam Fantilli, F

NHL.com point projection: 73

Fantilli shared the Blue Jackets lead in goals (31) and played every game during his second NHL season after he scored 12 goals in 49 games as a rookie in 2023-24. Selected with the No. 3 pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL Draft after winning the Hobey Baker Award in his only season at the University of Michigan, Fantilli had 48 of his 54 points last season at even strength and should eventually see a top-flight power-play role. He is a fringe top 20 option in keeper leagues and among NHL.com’s top 100 overall fantasy rankings in standard formats.

4. Sean Monahan, F

NHL.com point projection: 70

Monahan, who was limited to 54 games last season because of a wrist injury, was productive when healthy with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists), including 14 on the power play. Monahan, who led Columbus forwards in average ice time (19:01 per game), remains an all-situations center who wins his share of face-offs and plays on both of the team’s top special teams units. He is an injury bounce-back candidate and a fringe top 100 overall player in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings.

5. Kent Johnson, F

NHL.com point projection: 61

Johnson finished strong last season with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 10 games during the month of April. The 22-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (24), assists (33) and points (57) while playing an average of 17:18 per game as mostly a top-six wing. Johnson is a full-fledged breakout candidate playing on the team's top power play and has a ceiling of leading the Blue Jackets in points in the near future.