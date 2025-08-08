Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are tasked with following a near fairytale.

Expectations were exceeded last season. Honoring Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, the Blue Jackets finished two points behind the New Jersey Devils for third in the Metropolitan Division and the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

That type of story usually warrants a sequel.

“This is going to lead in to where we want to get,” general manager Don Waddell said. “When you make the playoffs, you don’t want it to be a one-and-done situation. You want to be able to make the playoffs and, a few years from now, we’ll stop talking about making the playoffs and it’s about winning the Cup.

“I truly believe, after what I’ve witnessed this year, we have most of the pieces in that locker room.”

This season, the lead actors will be just about the same. Defenseman Zach Werenskiled Columbus with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists), ahead of forwards Kirill Marchenko (74 points; 31 goals, 43 assists), Kent Johnson (57 points; 24 goals, 33 assists), Sean Monahan (57 points; 19 goals, 38 assists) and Adam Fantilli (54 points; 31 goals, 23 assists).

“I always say you don’t make changes for the sake of change,” Waddell said. “You make changes to try to make your hockey team better. We felt we did that with the few changes we made. So, any time guys can be together, especially this group, this is a special group.

“Obviously, everything that happened last year and how they stuck together and how they are moving at the end of the year and moving forward, I think trying to keep the nucleus together was important.”

So, retaining Ivan Provorov was vital. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 1 after having 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 82 games last season.

“They knew that I wanted to stay,” Provorov said on July 1. “I think my understanding was that they wanted to keep me. Obviously, I think it’s not a secret they, obviously, explored and looked at other options. Definitely was a stressful week. I think, for a little bit, definitely didn’t know if I was coming back or not.

“But obviously the want for me was to stay and to re-sign here. I’m glad we were able to come to an agreement and keep all of us together.”