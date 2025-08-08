Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

Determined to make playoffs with ‘special group’ after just missing last season

CBJ 32 in 32 main 2025

© Ben Jackson/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are tasked with following a near fairytale.

Expectations were exceeded last season. Honoring Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, the Blue Jackets finished two points behind the New Jersey Devils for third in the Metropolitan Division and the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

That type of story usually warrants a sequel.

“This is going to lead in to where we want to get,” general manager Don Waddell said. “When you make the playoffs, you don’t want it to be a one-and-done situation. You want to be able to make the playoffs and, a few years from now, we’ll stop talking about making the playoffs and it’s about winning the Cup.

“I truly believe, after what I’ve witnessed this year, we have most of the pieces in that locker room.”

This season, the lead actors will be just about the same. Defenseman Zach Werenskiled Columbus with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists), ahead of forwards Kirill Marchenko (74 points; 31 goals, 43 assists), Kent Johnson (57 points; 24 goals, 33 assists), Sean Monahan (57 points; 19 goals, 38 assists) and Adam Fantilli (54 points; 31 goals, 23 assists).

“I always say you don’t make changes for the sake of change,” Waddell said. “You make changes to try to make your hockey team better. We felt we did that with the few changes we made. So, any time guys can be together, especially this group, this is a special group.

“Obviously, everything that happened last year and how they stuck together and how they are moving at the end of the year and moving forward, I think trying to keep the nucleus together was important.”

So, retaining Ivan Provorov was vital. The 28-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 1 after having 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 82 games last season.

“They knew that I wanted to stay,” Provorov said on July 1. “I think my understanding was that they wanted to keep me. Obviously, I think it’s not a secret they, obviously, explored and looked at other options. Definitely was a stressful week. I think, for a little bit, definitely didn’t know if I was coming back or not.

“But obviously the want for me was to stay and to re-sign here. I’m glad we were able to come to an agreement and keep all of us together.”

CBJ@UTA: Werenski rushes the net and stuffs it past Vejmelka to put the Blue Jackets on top 3-2 in OT

Charlie Coyle, a 33-year-old forward, was acquired in a trade along with forward Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 and could provide veteran presence to a roster projected to have an average age of 28.

“We’ve created a great atmosphere,” Waddell said. “It starts with the coaching staff. You have to give them a lot of credit for creating the atmosphere around the team. And then, as I’ve said, you have to be surrounded by good people and good veterans. I think that’s what’s helped our young players tremendously. That hasn’t changed.

“I think with the leadership we have in this team, knowing the potential of these players, I think there’s a lot more yet to come.”

Dean Evason enters his second season at the head of that staff after being hired as coach on July 22, 2024.

“They know the accountability that we as an organization, as a staff, as Don’s guys and us as a coaching staff are holding the players accountable [to],” Evason said on April 18. “More importantly, the players are holding themselves accountable. That goes a [heck] of a lot further than Don saying something or me saying something, when your peers are doing that.

“So, we’ll have to revisit some things systematically, whatever, and probably dial in some stuff, but they’ll know what to expect from me. They’ll know what to expect from us, as a staff.”

In Evason’s first season, Columbus got closer to the playoffs than just about anyone could have predicted. To Evason, it wasn’t enough.

“I know we’re going to get some accolades and all that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day, we’re not in the playoffs, right?” Evason said. “So, that was our first step, was to get into the playoffs. We didn’t get there. So, are we really happy with the foundation that we’re continuing to build on here this year? Sure. But it’s still extremely frustrating.”

That happens when a group starts to believe. Now, it’s time for belief to become reality.

“To me, I’ve been around teams for a long time,” Waddell said. “This is one of the strongest locker rooms I’ve ever been involved in.”

Related Content

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Every goal last season from the 2025-26 Blue Jackets

32 in 32

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Colorado Avalanche

Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Chicago Blackhawks

Inside look at Carolina Hurricanes

3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26