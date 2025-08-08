NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

1. Werenski’s skating distance and midrange shots

Zach Werenski rewrote the Blue Jackets’ record book last season by topping their single-season marks for goals (23), assists (59) and points (82) among defensemen. The first-time Norris Trophy finalist ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals and points, was fourth in assists and led all NHL players in average ice time (26:45; Columbus record).

Werenski also led the League in total skating distance (320.25 miles) last season, over 16 miles more than any other player (Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar at 303.76). That is the most miles skated in a single regular season during the NHL's puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22) and includes the highest single-game mileage (5.16 miles against the New York Islanders on March 24) and single-period mark (2.04 miles in 3rd period of that same game) of the season.

In addition to his skating, Werenski was also an NHL EDGE juggernaut among defensemen last season in terms of his shooting metrics as he ranked second in midrange shots on goal (78), third in midrange goals (10) and ninth in long-range shots on goal (101).

2. Skating speed

The Blue Jackets ranked in the NHL’s top 10 in 22-plus mph speed bursts (95; eighth) and 20-plus mph bursts (1,904; seventh) last season. In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts, forwards Adam Fantilli (264; 98th percentile) and Kirill Marchenko (183; 93rd percentile) each ranked highly at their position. Fantilli was also a standout in top skating speed (23.46 mph; 96th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (25; 97th percentile).

Fantilli and Marchenko shared the Blue Jackets lead in goals (31 each), becoming only the second pair of teammates in their history to each score 30-plus goals in the same season joining Brandon Saad (31) and Boone Jenner (30) in 2015-16. Both also excelled in terms of their shot speed metrics among forwards with Fantilli ranking in the 96th percentile in top shot speed (95.16 mph) and Marchenko ranking in the 84th percentile in average shot speed (61.18 mph).

Werenski’s robust EDGE stats profile also covered skating speed as he ranked in the top five among defensemen in 22-plus mph bursts (12; tied for fourth) and 20-plus mph bursts (162; third) last season.