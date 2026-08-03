3 questions facing Buffalo Sabres

1. Can they do it again?

It's possible this is the one and only question that matters for the Sabres as they head into 2026-27. After a 14-season absence from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Buffalo finally made it back to the postseason, defeating the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round in six games and making it to overtime of Game 7 of the second round against the Montreal Canadiens.

But if the Sabres follow that breakthrough season with one in which they miss out yet again on the playoffs, it could be a disaster.

So how does Buffalo take what it learned last season and use it to equal -- or better -- its results in 2026-27? How does it capitalize on the major step it took in the right direction last season?

“I think once you get a taste of success at that level, you just want more of it,” Sabres assistant general manager Josh Flynn said. “You’re just going to see that continue to drive these guys who are naturally driven athletes anyway. … It’s hard to quantify exactly, but let’s just say it’s one test passed in a series of several that’s going to lead to the ultimate goal.”​