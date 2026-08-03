NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Helenius aiming to lock down top-9 role; Mrtka, Rudolph waiting in wings on backend
1. Konsta Helenius, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Rochester (AHL): 63 GP, 21-42-63; Sabres: 9 GP, 1-3-4
Helenius (5-11, 190) led Rochester in scoring in his second American Hockey League season, and the 20-year-old was a standout during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring two goals in four games against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Second Round. He then had six points (three goals, three assists) for Finland in six games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, capped by scoring the golden goal in overtime of a 1-0 win against Switzerland in the championship game.
Now he looks poised to grab a full-time, top-nine spot with the Sabres.
"What he did in the playoffs, and then continued in the World Championship with Finland, I think he set himself up in a great spot to contend for a roster spot," Sabres director of player development Tim Kennedy said. "He's one of our young forwards that we're really excited about. He's a 200-foot, right-shot center that can play both center and wing. He's versatile, and we really love his game."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Radim Mrtka, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Seattle (WHL): 43 GP, 1-33-34; Rochester (AHL): 8 GP, 0-1-1
The 19-year-old began and ended his 2025-26 in the AHL, and in between had a solid season in the Western Hockey League. The next step for Mrtka (6-6, 218) will be a full season in the AHL, with a chance at getting an NHL opportunity.
"We see him as a top-four (defenseman), first-pass ability, shutdown defender, and that's going to be with him growing into his body," Kennedy said. "We're very excited for him this year."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Daxon Rudolph, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Prince Albert (WHL): 68 GP, 28-50-78
The Sabres selected the 18-year-old with the pick acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade of defenseman Bowen Byram. After finishing third in points among WHL defensemen last season, Rudolph will play this season at Denver University, which has won the NCAA championship two of the past three seasons (2024, 2026).
"At that size (6-3, 206), with the skating ability and the offensive talents, we're really excited about him," Kennedy said. "He really impressed at development camp. ... We really love his path, and he's going to go (to Denver), he's going to round out his game, he's going to get even thicker, and we're really excited about him in the future."
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29 season
4. Ilia Morozov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Miami (NCAA): 36 GP, 8-12-20
As the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey last season -- Morozov didn't turn 18 until Aug. 3 -- Morozov (6-3, 200) helped Miami finish 18-16-2, a giant improvement from its 3-28-3 mark in 2024-25.
He stood out in development camp with his skill and willingness to get to the front of the net. His age and size also make him an enticing prospect.
"We're really excited about his future," Kennedy said. "He's so young, he's got such a long pathway ahead of him. But we're really thrilled to pick him where we got him. And being a big, 6-foot-3 center, that's just a huge plus in our book too."
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29 season
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5. Brodie Ziemer, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 71 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Minnesota (NCAA): 36 GP, 23-13-36
The 20-year-old was a point-per-game player in the NCAA and also was captain for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had six points (one goal, five assists) in six games. He'll be captain at Minnesota this season.
"We've really seen (him) improve in the 200-foot game," Kennedy said. "He's got an elite release and hockey sense ... but we've really seen his game improve in the D-zone the last two years.
"Brodie is a player at Minnesota that plays in all situations -- PK (penalty kill), PP (power play) -- and that's what we see moving forward too in pro hockey. He can fit that mold too for us, and we're really excited about him."
Projected NHL arrival: 2029-30 season