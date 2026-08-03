Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

2. Radim Mrtka, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Seattle (WHL): 43 GP, 1-33-34; Rochester (AHL): 8 GP, 0-1-1

The 19-year-old began and ended his 2025-26 in the AHL, and in between had a solid season in the Western Hockey League. The next step for Mrtka (6-6, 218) will be a full season in the AHL, with a chance at getting an NHL opportunity.

"We see him as a top-four (defenseman), first-pass ability, shutdown defender, and that's going to be with him growing into his body," Kennedy said. "We're very excited for him this year."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Daxon Rudolph, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Prince Albert (WHL): 68 GP, 28-50-78

The Sabres selected the 18-year-old with the pick acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade of defenseman Bowen Byram. After finishing third in points among WHL defensemen last season, Rudolph will play this season at Denver University, which has won the NCAA championship two of the past three seasons (2024, 2026).

"At that size (6-3, 206), with the skating ability and the offensive talents, we're really excited about him," Kennedy said. "He really impressed at development camp. ... We really love his path, and he's going to go (to Denver), he's going to round out his game, he's going to get even thicker, and we're really excited about him in the future."

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29 season

4. Ilia Morozov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Miami (NCAA): 36 GP, 8-12-20

As the second-youngest player in NCAA hockey last season -- Morozov didn't turn 18 until Aug. 3 -- Morozov (6-3, 200) helped Miami finish 18-16-2, a giant improvement from its 3-28-3 mark in 2024-25.

He stood out in development camp with his skill and willingness to get to the front of the net. His age and size also make him an enticing prospect.

"We're really excited about his future," Kennedy said. "He's so young, he's got such a long pathway ahead of him. But we're really thrilled to pick him where we got him. And being a big, 6-foot-3 center, that's just a huge plus in our book too."

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29 season