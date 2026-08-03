Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

When the Buffalo Sabres reached their locker room, in the minutes after their 2025-26 season had come to a close, most of them could barely speak. They were stunned, tearful, devastated, clearly a team that had expected more.

It said something for that team, and for future iterations of the Sabres, a team that had missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons before breaking through last season and making it to overtime of Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Second Round, one goal from the Eastern Conference Final.

That feeling, that expectation, is exactly what Buffalo's young core is expecting to take into next season.

And while the Sabres experienced some significant losses in free agency -- a sign-and-trade with the Washington Capitals shipping forward Alex Tuch out and a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks finding a new home for defenseman Bowen Byram -- it’s the rest of the roster, so many of whom are young and on their way up, that see a window now fully wide open.

“Last season was just the first step,” Buffalo assistant general manager Josh Flynn said. “It was awesome to get over that hump. It was a great experience for all of our young core players. Now they know what it takes, they know how to win. They’ve been there, they’ve seen it.

“Look, the ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup, not just make it to Game 7 of the (Eastern Conference) second round. So they’ve gotten through one huge hurdle and now there’s that belief and knowledge that they can win and will continue to grow from there.”​