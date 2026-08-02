3 questions facing Boston Bruins

1. Can JJ Peterka have a bounce-back season?

In 2024-25, Peterka had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2025-26, Peterka had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games with the Utah Mammoth.

How close the Bruins can get Peterka to the former production may well dictate how far they can go this season. Peterka, 24, was the big offseason acquisition, a wing with speed and skill to bolster the offense. The thinking was that not only was he cost controlled -- with four years remaining on a five-year, $38.5 million contract ($7.7 million average annual value) -- but that he could find comfort with a coach from his native Germany (Marco Sturm) and an assistant coach to whom he has long been close (Matt McIlvane).

General manager Don Sweeney has mentioned how excited power-play coach Steve Spott would be to have Peterka and his left-handed shot and speed, so the Bruins will do all they can to get him to the point totals he had in Buffalo -- and perhaps beyond.