NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Boston Bruins
Hagens could have bigger role this season; Letourneau, Zellers on horizon
© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images
1. James Hagens, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Boston College (NCAA): 34 GP, 23-24-47; Providence (AHL): 6 GP, 1-3-4; Boston (NHL): 2 GP in regular season, 0-1-1; 3 GP in playoffs, 0-0-0
Hagens made his NHL debut on April 12 to much fanfare after an excellent sophomore season at Boston College. The 19-year-old center (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) projects to start 2026-27 with the Bruins. He brings playmaking ability at either center or wing and is expected to become a top-six center, a position of need for Boston.
“He had a great year,” director of player development Adam McQuaid said. “He really embraced areas of his game outside of the natural talent, some of the stopping and starting and positioning and puck management at times. He embraced those things and he always just had an onward, upward outlook.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Dean Letourneau, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Boston College (NCAA): 36 GP, 22-17-39
After an extremely tough first season at BC, in which he had zero goals and three assists in 36 games, Letourneau blossomed in 2025-26, rewarding the Bruins for their off-the-board choice of the forward in the first round. The 20-year-old learned how to use his size (6-7, 210) to his advantage and made strides in adjusting to the college game.
Perhaps what impressed the Bruins most, though, was Letourneau’s ability to work through his freshman-year struggles. Letourneau will be returning to BC this season, but an NHL cameo at the end of the season is not out of the question, much like the path taken by Hagens.
“He took a step in pretty well all facets of his game,” McQuaid said. “I think he just was more accustomed to the pace of college hockey. … I give him a ton of credit because he stayed confident and believed in himself and stuck with the process.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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3. Will Zellers, F
How acquired: Traded from the Colorado Avalanche on March 7, 2025
2025-26 season: North Dakota (NCAA): 38 GP, 18-16-34
Zellers (5-10, 163) has emerged as a key prospect in the Bruins’ revamped system in the past two seasons, with a 71-point season with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League followed by a 34-point season as a freshman at the University of North Dakota.
But the performance that might have been even more notable was at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, when he led Team USA with eight points (five goals, three assists) in five games, with Hagens finishing second at seven points. The 20-year-old, who was not named to the initial roster, worked his way onto the team and ended up scoring three game-winning goals.
“He certainly has the ability to be as high as a top-six scoring winger that you can use in different situations,” McQuaid said. “… He knows the right times to try and create.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Cooper Simpson, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 79 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Youngstown (USHL): 61 GP; 34-40-74
Simpson (6-0, 180) brings high-end talent and a serious shot, which he demonstrated last season in the United States Hockey League after a jump from Minnesota high school hockey. The forward can add offense to a team that needs it, and the hope is that he will continue his upward trajectory.
Simpson, 19, is set to join Zellers at North Dakota next season.
“I think a lot of my little habits got a lot better,” Simpson said, of what he improved in the USHL. “I think my defensive side, like stick positioning, all that stuff. I also think the mental side, figuring out what to do and staying strong.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Dans Locmelis, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 119 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Providence (AHL): 43 GP: 15-13-28
No Bruins prospect performed on a bigger stage than Locmelis, who scored two goals in four games for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 22-year-old scored two tying goals in a 4-3 upset of Team Germany in the preliminary round.
But Locmelis (6-0, 179) aggravated a shoulder injury at the Olympics, costing him the rest of the season, with a six-month recovery time from surgery. He is expected to be ready for training camp and could compete for a spot on the Bruins.
Projected NHL arrival: This season