Top prospects for Boston Bruins

1. James Hagens, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Boston College (NCAA): 34 GP, 23-24-47; Providence (AHL): 6 GP, 1-3-4; Boston (NHL): 2 GP in regular season, 0-1-1; 3 GP in playoffs, 0-0-0

Hagens made his NHL debut on April 12 to much fanfare after an excellent sophomore season at Boston College. The 19-year-old center (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) projects to start 2026-27 with the Bruins. He brings playmaking ability at either center or wing and is expected to become a top-six center, a position of need for Boston.

“He had a great year,” director of player development Adam McQuaid said. “He really embraced areas of his game outside of the natural talent, some of the stopping and starting and positioning and puck management at times. He embraced those things and he always just had an onward, upward outlook.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Dean Letourneau, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Boston College (NCAA): 36 GP, 22-17-39

After an extremely tough first season at BC, in which he had zero goals and three assists in 36 games, Letourneau blossomed in 2025-26, rewarding the Bruins for their off-the-board choice of the forward in the first round. The 20-year-old learned how to use his size (6-7, 210) to his advantage and made strides in adjusting to the college game.

Perhaps what impressed the Bruins most, though, was Letourneau’s ability to work through his freshman-year struggles. Letourneau will be returning to BC this season, but an NHL cameo at the end of the season is not out of the question, much like the path taken by Hagens.

“He took a step in pretty well all facets of his game,” McQuaid said. “I think he just was more accustomed to the pace of college hockey. … I give him a ton of credit because he stayed confident and believed in himself and stuck with the process.”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season