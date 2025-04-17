2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs predictions by NHL.com

When it comes to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the West is best according to NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 16 staff members who made their predictions for the postseason, 13 picked a team from the Western Conference to hoist the Stanley Cup.

The Colorado Avalanche got the most picks, with four, followed by the Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars (three each).

The two East teams to be chosen to win it all were the Tampa Bay Lightning, who got two picks, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who got one.

The two Florida teams will play each other in the first round.

When it comes to the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player of the playoffs, forward Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche got four picks, while forward Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck each got three picks. For Dallas, goalie Jake Oettinger got two picks and forward Mikko Rantanen got one. The Stars and Avalanche also play each other in the first round.

Last season, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers won the Conn Smythe despite being on the losing side of the Cup Final.

Here are the picks for this year's playoffs, which begin Saturday: