Rantanen now on other side of Stars-Avalanche playoff matchup 

“The Moose” is the elephant in the room.

Mikko Rantanen was one of the most important players in Colorado Avalanche history. But after a whirlwind of contract talks and two trades, the superstar forward ended up with the Dallas Stars. Now he’s starting the Stanley Cup Playoffs against, of all teams, the Avalanche.

It’s an uncomfortable subject, and it’ll be an uncomfortable situation in the Western Conference First Round. Game 1 is at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

“I have a lot of friends off the ice from that team, but I think when the whistle goes on the ice for Game 1, I think then it’s business and we try to beat each other,” Rantanen said. “Business is how I would look at it. Everybody wants to win.”

Everybody better get used to it. The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Stars on March 7. This could be the first chapter of a long drama for the rivals.

“It’s going to be different, but that’s his new home, and it’s going to be his home for eight years,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said with a little laugh. “That’s the life of pro hockey sometimes in the business side of it. He’s going to be a big factor in this series.”

Rantanen, selected by Colorado with the No. 10 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, spent 10 seasons with the Avalanche. He went from the lowest of lows, finishing last in the NHL in 2016-17, to the highest of highs, winning the Stanley Cup in 2021-22, and was a key part of their rise.

Since the Quebec Nordiques became the Avalanche in 1995-96, Rantanen ranks fifth in franchise history with 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in the regular season. He ranks fourth with 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in the playoffs.

He was second on Colorado and sixth in the NHL with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games when the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. At the end of their season, he was still third on the team in scoring.

So, what happened?

Rantanen didn’t want to leave Colorado but was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Avalanche didn’t want to risk losing Rantanen for nothing. They had two even bigger superstars -- center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar -- and needed depth. They had to weigh what Rantanen would cost against other uses of that salary cap space.

In the end, they received forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas from the Hurricanes amid a complex three-team trade, and they added more to the roster afterward.

They acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers on March 1; center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders on March 6; center Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins and defenseman Erik Johnson from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7.

“I think we’re a better team,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said, referring to the big picture, not Rantanen specifically. “I think we’re a deeper team overall. … It’s a different kind of mix.”

Remember, with Rantanen, the Avalanche lost to the Stars in six games in the second round last season. Depth was an issue.

“Obviously, I think they lose some big-time star power with him, but their team is very different around that,” Stars center Matt Duchene said. “… It’s apples and oranges, right? I think Chris MacFarland over there has done a great job with kind of rerouting that team.”