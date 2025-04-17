Rantanen now on other side of Stars-Avalanche playoff matchup 

To face new-look Colorado after in-season trades sent him to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen DAL home

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

“The Moose” is the elephant in the room.

Mikko Rantanen was one of the most important players in Colorado Avalanche history. But after a whirlwind of contract talks and two trades, the superstar forward ended up with the Dallas Stars. Now he’s starting the Stanley Cup Playoffs against, of all teams, the Avalanche.

It’s an uncomfortable subject, and it’ll be an uncomfortable situation in the Western Conference First Round. Game 1 is at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

“I have a lot of friends off the ice from that team, but I think when the whistle goes on the ice for Game 1, I think then it’s business and we try to beat each other,” Rantanen said. “Business is how I would look at it. Everybody wants to win.”

Everybody better get used to it. The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Stars on March 7. This could be the first chapter of a long drama for the rivals.

“It’s going to be different, but that’s his new home, and it’s going to be his home for eight years,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said with a little laugh. “That’s the life of pro hockey sometimes in the business side of it. He’s going to be a big factor in this series.”

Rantanen, selected by Colorado with the No. 10 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, spent 10 seasons with the Avalanche. He went from the lowest of lows, finishing last in the NHL in 2016-17, to the highest of highs, winning the Stanley Cup in 2021-22, and was a key part of their rise.

Since the Quebec Nordiques became the Avalanche in 1995-96, Rantanen ranks fifth in franchise history with 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in the regular season. He ranks fourth with 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in the playoffs.

He was second on Colorado and sixth in the NHL with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games when the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. At the end of their season, he was still third on the team in scoring.

So, what happened?

Rantanen didn’t want to leave Colorado but was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Avalanche didn’t want to risk losing Rantanen for nothing. They had two even bigger superstars -- center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar -- and needed depth. They had to weigh what Rantanen would cost against other uses of that salary cap space.

In the end, they received forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas from the Hurricanes amid a complex three-team trade, and they added more to the roster afterward.

They acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers on March 1; center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders on March 6; center Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins and defenseman Erik Johnson from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7.

“I think we’re a better team,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said, referring to the big picture, not Rantanen specifically. “I think we’re a deeper team overall. … It’s a different kind of mix.”

Remember, with Rantanen, the Avalanche lost to the Stars in six games in the second round last season. Depth was an issue.

“Obviously, I think they lose some big-time star power with him, but their team is very different around that,” Stars center Matt Duchene said. “… It’s apples and oranges, right? I think Chris MacFarland over there has done a great job with kind of rerouting that team.”

DAL@CGY: Rantanen raises the puck into the twine for his 30th of the season

The plot twist is delicious, though.

The Avalanche sent Rantanen to the Eastern Conference. But when Rantanen didn’t sign with Carolina, the Hurricanes put him right back into the Central Division by flipping him to the Stars on March 7, and he signed with Dallas.

The Stars would have been happy just to see Rantanen off the Avalanche. He had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 games against Dallas in the playoffs in his career, including five points (two goals, three assists) in six games last season. He averages 1.25 points per game in the playoffs, tied with Mark Messier for sixth in NHL history among those who have played at least 74 games. He’s a load at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

But taking him off the Avalanche and ending up with him on the Stars? Twice as nice. Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 games after the trade, one point behind Duchene (five goals, 14 assists) for the team lead in that span.

“It was always MacKinnon, Makar, Rantanen, those were the guys,” Stars forward Jason Robertson said. “Him not being out there is obviously an advantage for us, and [having him] on our team is even better. Not having him on the other side protecting those pucks, making it hard to play against, that was …”

Robertson laughed.

“That’s great that we have it now,” he continued. “That’s a nice thing we don’t have to deal with. I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional for him playing against them in the playoffs, but he’s a pro. He’s ready for it.”

Rantanen already has gotten his first game against Colorado out of the way, and it was in Denver too. In only his fourth game with the Stars, he had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Ball Arena on March 16.

“I’ve talked to him,” Duchene said. “Going back in there the first time, I told him, I said, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling anything, come chat with me, because I’ve been through it.’”

Duchene, selected by Colorado with the No. 3 pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, spent nine seasons with the Avalanche. He wanted a change and went to the Ottawa Senators in a complex three-team trade Nov. 5, 2017, that ultimately helped both sides. From there, he bounced to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Nashville Predators and the Stars.

He has faced the Avalanche in the playoffs twice. He scored in double overtime to eliminate them in Denver last season.

“It's hard,” Duchene said. “It took me a long time to feel half-comfortable playing back there. I mean, when it’s your first team, it’s always harder. I’ve never felt like that going back to the other places I’ve played. And crowds get hostile, regardless of what kind of terms you leave on, in a playoff series.

“He was a very celebrated guy when he was over there, and I’m sure it’s going to be a little bit the opposite now. That could be tough. But I think once you understand that that’s just sport and it’s not a personal thing, you’re just a piece of meat skating around on the ice and that’s how people look at you, once you kind of realize that, you kind of take in stride a bit more.”

“The Moose” is the elephant in the room.

But it might help to talk about it.

“We’re here for him to deal with any of those extra emotions,” Duchene said. “Playoffs is already stressful enough. Adding that on top’s tough, so not sure how it’ll be for him. Everyone’s personal experience is different. But yeah, it’s definitely something you’re not used to.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to start Saturday in Western Conference

Stars will play Avalanche in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Avalanche Western 1st round preview

Latest News

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Avalanche Western 1st round preview

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Wild Western 1st round preview

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Playoffs starts with these traditions

Blue Jackets miss playoffs, failure to build momentum off Stadium Series among reasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge registration open

Eichel healthy, eyes playoff run with Golden Knights after successful regular season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Eichel scores in return, Golden Knights defeat Canucks

McDavid reaches 100 points for 8th time, Oilers shut out Sharks

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries

Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 