Rookies who could have big impact in playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a final exam not like any other for those players new to the NHL.

The first time in the postseason is an eye-opening test of mental, emotional and physical strength. Every game, every shift, has meaning and the margins are super thin.

Some rookies thrive in this cauldron, others wilt.

The success stories are the stuff of legend.

In 1981, Dino Ciccarelli of the Minnesota North Stars had 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) to set a record yet to be eclipsed. Jake Guentzel, then with the Pittsburgh Penguins, had 13 goals and eight assists in 2017 and Ville Leino of the Philadelphia Flyers had seven goals and 14 assists in 2010.

Which of the rookies getting their first taste of the NHL postseason will most find the spotlight to their liking? That's the question we put before 10 NHL.com writers. Here are the answers in alphabetical order.

Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes

The fourth-round pick (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft plays with center Sebastian Aho and left wing Seth Jarvis because of his relentless work ethic, particularly in his own zone. He was fifth on the Hurricanes with 17 goals and second with six game-winning goals, and 10th among all NHL rookies with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 80 games entering Thursday. Carolina had a 60.4 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Blake is on the ice. The 21-year-old son of retired NHL forward Jason Blake is in a great position making his postseason debut playing with two offensive standouts. He's been impactful all season and has gained the trust of coach Rod Brind'Amour. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Zack Bolduc, St. Louis Blues

Of all the rookies to take part in the 2025 postseason, none has scored more regular-season goals than the 22-year-old forward. Bolduc has 19 goals and 36 points, one less than Logan Stankhoven of the Hurricanes, who leads all playoff-bound forwards. Bolduc scored 105 goals in his final two seasons with Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He's on a heater going into the postseason with 13 goals since play resumed after the Four Nations Face-Off on Feb. 22, tied with Jordan Kyrou for most on the Blues. If they have success, Bolduc will be a big part of it. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial