Rookies who could have big impact in playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

Cases made for Canadiens defenseman Hutson, Capitals forward Leonard

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a final exam not like any other for those players new to the NHL.

The first time in the postseason is an eye-opening test of mental, emotional and physical strength. Every game, every shift, has meaning and the margins are super thin.

Some rookies thrive in this cauldron, others wilt.

The success stories are the stuff of legend.

In 1981, Dino Ciccarelli of the Minnesota North Stars had 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) to set a record yet to be eclipsed. Jake Guentzel, then with the Pittsburgh Penguins, had 13 goals and eight assists in 2017 and Ville Leino of the Philadelphia Flyers had seven goals and 14 assists in 2010.

Which of the rookies getting their first taste of the NHL postseason will most find the spotlight to their liking? That's the question we put before 10 NHL.com writers. Here are the answers in alphabetical order.

Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes

The fourth-round pick (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft plays with center Sebastian Aho and left wing Seth Jarvis because of his relentless work ethic, particularly in his own zone. He was fifth on the Hurricanes with 17 goals and second with six game-winning goals, and 10th among all NHL rookies with 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 80 games entering Thursday. Carolina had a 60.4 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Blake is on the ice. The 21-year-old son of retired NHL forward Jason Blake is in a great position making his postseason debut playing with two offensive standouts. He's been impactful all season and has gained the trust of coach Rod Brind'Amour. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Zack Bolduc, St. Louis Blues

Of all the rookies to take part in the 2025 postseason, none has scored more regular-season goals than the 22-year-old forward. Bolduc has 19 goals and 36 points, one less than Logan Stankhoven of the Hurricanes, who leads all playoff-bound forwards. Bolduc scored 105 goals in his final two seasons with Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He's on a heater going into the postseason with 13 goals since play resumed after the Four Nations Face-Off on Feb. 22, tied with Jordan Kyrou for most on the Blues. If they have success, Bolduc will be a big part of it. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars

The forward had 25 points (11 goals,14 assists) in 73 games this season, 13th among rookies entering Thursday. He didn't finish strong, with five points (two goals, three assists) in his final 18 games. So why him? Simple. The forward plays for the Stars, who advanced to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons and could go on another long run. That means Bourque could have a runway to make an impact. He also has offensive ability. With Texas of the American Hockey League last season, he had 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 regular-season games, leading the AHL in scoring and winning league MVP, and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

The 23-year-old is familiar with high-pressure games, helping Shawinigan win its first QMJHL championship in 2022 and playing in the Memorial Cup that season. Bourque was productive for Dallas this season after two stellar campaigns with Texas. Playing on a line with center Matt Duchene and left wing Mikael Granlund, Bourque should get plenty of opportunities to generate offense. He's proven he is a big-game player and has the potential to make the biggest impact among rookies in the playoffs this season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens

Sure, he's only played two NHL games, debuting Monday with a goal and an assist, but the 19-year-old from Sergiyev Posad, Russia, not only looked like he belonged, but he also has Montreal buzzing with Demidov fever. Now he gets to face another Russian -- Alex Ovechkin (heard of him?) -- in the Eastern Conference First Round. Yes, his rookie teammate Lane Hutson will get plenty of hype in this series, but Demidov has already shown the skill and hands to make an impact, and I believe that could be the difference for the Canadiens. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

What can't the Canadiens rookie defenseman do? He's a dynamic skater, so shifty on his edges, hard to track, hard to contain. He's a dynamo in the offensive zone with his quickness, vision and playmaking ability. The Canadiens are here for many reasons, but Hutson's dominance with the puck and precision in generating scoring chances is arguably the biggest reason. He set a Canadiens rookie record with 66 points (six goals, 60 assists), but do not overlook his defense. Look, he's not a top defender in the League, nowhere near as good as, for example, Jaccob Slavin of the Hurricanes, but Hutson can hang in his own end. In fact, he doesn't spend a lot of time there, which is a pretty good form of defense. If the Canadiens are going to do anything in the playoffs, Hutson will be a big part of it. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

If the Canadiens have any aspirations of upsetting the Washington Capitals or any other opponent beyond that, it starts with Hutson. It's rare to consider a rookie to be a franchise defenseman but this kid has all the makings. He is the catalyst for Montreal's breakouts, quarterbacks the power play and performs with a composure and flair not normally seen from a 21-year-old. As Hutson goes, so go the Canadiens. He's my pick to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, and with good reason. He finished tied for sixth with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning in scoring among all defensemen. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals

A runner-up for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey this season, Leonard has had more than two weeks to get comfortable in the NHL after his season at Boston College ended. Although this hasn't translated into point production yet (one goal in eight NHL games through Thursday) the 20-year-old appears to be gaining confidence with each game and could be ready to break through in the playoffs. Leonard, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has played regularly on the second or third line since signing with Washington on March 31 and could also see time on the second power-play unit. The Stanley Cup Playoffs could bring out the best in Leonard, a big-game player who was named the tournament's most valuable player after captaining the United States to gold at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Logan Stankoven, Carolina Hurricanes

The odds that Stankoven would even be in this position were long, given the trade of Mikko Rantanen that got him from Dallas to Carolina. To me, what makes it likely that Stankoven will have a big impact for the Hurricanes is twofold. First, I think that the Hurricanes are going to do well in these playoffs because they have learned and grown from disappointing outcomes in the past. Second, Stankoven can be a great added scoring threat for a team that has at times needed a boost in the postseason. There are a lot of rookies who could play big roles in the playoffs. I think Stankoven's impact will be the biggest. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Since Stankoven entered this season as a rookie (he was one game under the limit to keep rookie status last season), he got some great playoff experience with the Stars last season. That will definitely help him now that he's with the Hurricanes. Stankoven had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games. There's no need to prepare him for what to expect now that the postseason is here. He knows the grind, what's at stake and what's expected of him. He'll be a big help for the Hurricanes. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

