Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

Steve Staios noticed the change early, when Brady Tkachuk arrived at training camp, three days after his 25th birthday, three days after the birth of his first child. This was the same player, the same person, the Ottawa Senators general manager had known the season before. He was also different, a souped-up version of the Brady Tkachuk who had been named the captain of the Senators in 2021-22, at just 22 years old, in his fourth season in the NHL.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why it happened, why Tkachuk came in with a renewed focus, a more mature perspective, a better handle on the emotions that can overwhelm him at times.
But watching his brother win the Stanley Cup back in June, while Brady and the Senators had yet to even make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his tenure in Ottawa?
Well, that might just have had something to do with it.
“He’s been there to support Matthew and it was good for a couple years,” their father, Keith Tkachuk, said. “But he wants to be able to do that himself and that’s been his goal ever since he was a kid.”
It’s his turn now, too, which has been the plan since he stepped onto the ice to start the season. The Senators made the playoffs, their first time since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017, as the “Battle of Ontario” between them and the Toronto Maple Leafs begins Sunday at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2).
It will be time for Brady Tkachuk to shine.
“He’s continued to mature and his emotional control this year and his maturity and his leadership, I’ve thought it’s a great step forward,” Staios said. “Sometimes when you want something so bad, you push so hard. He’s found this nice balance to be able to come in and compete at a high level and still stay in control, which has been a huge step forward for him.”