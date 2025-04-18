Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

It’s that belief, that confidence and assuredness, that has marked some of the starkest differences between the older brother and the younger. But Brady Tkachuk is getting there, day by day, win by win, new challenge by new challenge.

“I just think a combination of everything really helped him, gave him a little more energy and more belief. And Brady needs that,” Keith said. “Matthew can go six games without scoring, that is not going to affect him one way or the other. He believes in himself and sometimes Brady might second-guess himself.

“I think with this run that they’ve been on and putting themselves in this position and in combination with 4 Nations really mentally made him stronger.”

He added, “I’m confident in Brady. Brady needs to be confident in himself. And that’s the biggest thing with Brady.”

That, it seems, is coming.

He’s a player who plays heart-forward, passions and emotions on full display, a player who can be described by his father both as “a caged animal” and “such a lovable kid” nearly in the same breath.

“The toughest part for Brady, I think, is to keep a little bit of emotion inside because he is an absolute menace when he’s on and healthy and playing,” ESPN broadcaster Ray Ferraro said on a conference call. “He’s big and talented. He pulls his team into every fight. There’s nothing that he’s going to back down from.

“Of the Tkachuk brothers, I think he’s most like his dad. It’s like he’s walking through a room and he’s knocking tables over all over the place and the team has no choice but to follow.”

It’s that, but it’s also more nuanced now, with a better understanding of the times and ways and places that can be most effective.

“He’s such a competitive guy and really wants to win that if there was a time in the game or the game wasn’t going our way, he would exert himself on the game and try and probably take on too much on his own,” Staios said. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s been able to channel that into his play. He’s taken that to another level.”

In a season in which it has all seemingly come together for Brady, the Senators are there. Brady Tkachuk is there, in the playoffs, which, as P.K. Subban said, “are tailor-made for Brady Tkachuk and his game and his mentality.”

So what will he find when he takes the ice in the playoffs for the first time, at a packed Scotiabank Arena and at home at Canadian Tire Centre? What might it be like?

“So many emotions rising with both crowds, the home and away, and I think it’s going to be crazy up there to have that opportunity in front of Ottawa fans to finally see this,” said Keith, who played in 89 playoff games in his career. “You’ve got to keep your emotions in check and, at the end of the day, Brady is an emotional player. I look at that as a positive thing.

“This is what he’s dreamed about, an opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and to win the Stanley Cup.”

NHL.com columnist Nick Cotsonika contributed to this report.