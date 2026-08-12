Islanders announce 8 finalists for 3rd jersey contest

Winner to be decided in bracket-style competition; more than 80,000 designs submitted by fans

Islanders jersey vote

© New York Islanders

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

It all comes down to this.

After nearly a month of deliberation, the New York Islanders on Tuesday released the final eight concepts of their fan-driven third jersey design competition.

Fans submitted 80,490 different designs, which were then narrowed down to the final eight by a committee that included players and members of hockey operations.

The eight finalists will compete in a bracket-style vote to determine the winner. That design will serve as the official third jersey for the Islanders during the 2027-28 season.

First-round voting began Wednesday at noon ET and runs until Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The second round runs from Aug. 15-17, and the final round is Aug. 18-20.

The winner will be announced in the days following.

“Islanders fans have once again blown us away with their incredible creativity and the sheer volume of participation,” Kelly Cheeseman, president of business operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena, said in a press release. “Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary.

"From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise.”

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