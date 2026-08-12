Islanders announce 8 finalists for 3rd jersey contest

First-round voting began Wednesday at noon ET and runs until Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The second round runs from Aug. 15-17, and the final round is Aug. 18-20.
The winner will be announced in the days following.
“Islanders fans have once again blown us away with their incredible creativity and the sheer volume of participation,” Kelly Cheeseman, president of business operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena, said in a press release. “Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary.
"From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise.”